“I’m so ready”: Fans celebrate as NCT’s DoJaeJung confirmed to debut in mid-April

As per South Korean news outlet Chosun, SM Entertainment has confirmed NCT’s first fixed subunit, DoJaeJung (Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo) will be debuting on April 17.

Just before the official announcement, similar reports from JoyNews24 about the subunit’s debut made rounds on the internet. Enthusiasm about the anticipated releases was at an all-time high in the NCT fandom.

The group already has a rotating subunit, called NCT U, but the upcoming debut will mark the first time that the singers will have a fixed team. Fans were naturally excited to know that DeJaeJung’s debut is knocking on the doors and gushed over the same on Twitter.

NCT’s DoJaeJung April debut news fuels speculation about new albums

NCT’s Doyoung and Jaehyun officially debuted in 2016 while Jungwoo debuted in 2018. They have now formed a trio called DoJaeJung, the group’s first fixed subunit.

Though it might seem sudden, the trio have already shown fans their chemistry through performances at concerts and by releasing a Christmas Carol Medley last year.

On March 22, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming that DoJaeJung was gearing up to debut on April 17, 2023. Reports also stated that the subunit was preparing for the final stages of its launch.

“The album of NCT DoJaeJung unit is confirmed to be released on April 17. Please look forward to it a lot.”

Aside from the business-related issues going on within SM Entertainment, one change that fans wholeheartedly accepted was the agency abolishing the group’s infinite expansion concept. The cherry on top for fans is now a fixed subunit debut.

Take a look at how fans reacted to DoJaeJung's debut date reveal below:

mr bridge eater @shubizen i cannot stress enough how much of a total package dojaejung is as a unit .. sm making them the first nct unit to have fixed members is a no brainer actually i cannot stress enough how much of a total package dojaejung is as a unit .. sm making them the first nct unit to have fixed members is a no brainer actually

𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 @sugarcandymark my favorite trio dojaejung my favorite trio dojaejung ✨ https://t.co/wLo6oiAHss

jungnosé @nosynosynose and dojaejung is not just debuting with a song but they're coming with a mini album like we really are getting 4 or 5 songs from them, it doesn't feel real. and dojaejung is not just debuting with a song but they're coming with a mini album like we really are getting 4 or 5 songs from them, it doesn't feel real.

ㅍㅇ ❀ @haemjjitokki me as dojaejung in this clip @ the news of dojaejung debuting on april 17th me as dojaejung in this clip @ the news of dojaejung debuting on april 17th https://t.co/EtoiQ9IU09

Angel 🐶🦋 @best_jaewoo Good morning to my Dojaejung trio~

Can't wait for your debut guys 🤗 Good morning to my Dojaejung trio~ Can't wait for your debut guys 🤗 https://t.co/G1O5i4c8c4

Additionally, some fans also claimed to have found album registrations. Twitter user @nctdaoying shared screenshots asking whether SM Entertainment’s new registrations for three solo versions and a group version indicated DoJaeJung’s upcoming albums.

Some also believe that the subunit will be releasing a mini-album and are already excited about the possibility of solo member covers.

링 @nctdaoying is this for dojaejung 🥹 3 individual ver + 1 group ver so 4 covers? (this is just a guess) is this for dojaejung 🥹 3 individual ver + 1 group ver so 4 covers? (this is just a guess) https://t.co/Bap4TdsXtd

Recent updates on NCT

Several NCT members have made headlines recently for various reasons. WayV’s (Chinese subunit) member Xiaojun recently joined the MC line for SBS’ The Show. He is reported to be joining the lineup alongside TEMPEST’s Hyeongseop and longtime The Show MC ATEEZ’s Yeosang.

dina🎭 @WAYVSI0N XIAOJUN IS THE NEW MC FOR SBS THE SHOW?? ARE YOU KIDDING OMG DESERVED XIAOJUN IS THE NEW MC FOR SBS THE SHOW?? ARE YOU KIDDING OMG DESERVED

On the other hand, Japanese member Yuta will be starring in a new Japanese drama, Play It Cool, Guys (working title). He made his acting debut last year with the action-packed movie HiGH&LOW THE WORST X.

In Play It Cool, Guys, Yuta plays the male lead role of Ichikura Hayate. The show will premiere on April 14 at 12.52 pm JST.

