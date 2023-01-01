WayV records highest first-day album sales with 'Phantom'

SM Entertainment's C-pop (China pop) boy band WayV reached new highs with their latest release Phantom. The album recorded the highest first-day sales for the group, surpassing their previous mini-album Kick Back.

Moreover, the album has gained immense love from fans worldwide, topping iTunes charts in 23 different regions, including Australia, India, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Indonesia, Finland, Poland, Chile, Singapore, and more.

Phantom was released on December 28, 2022, as the group's fourth EP and the first in nearly two years. It is also the group's first release with six instead of the usual seven members, following Lucas' indefinite absence from group activities.

"WayV is back" fans celebrate WayV's comeback with Phantom

WayV's fandom (WayZenNi) celebrated the group's long-awaited comeback and Phantom's release on Twitter. Calling it the group's "best album" so far, they dubbed the group "Kings of C-pop."

Many praised the dark visuals and haunting concept in the cinematic music video that depicts Xiaojun trying to escape from five manipulative phantoms. One fan commented:

"To think that phantom was wayv's first official comeback as 6 woah they came through mad as hell the concept was so good and they executed it perfectly they ate with that one honestly that was like best music video I've seen so far in the Nct franchise."

However, while the fandom was thrilled with the group's comeback, Lucas' absence was felt by many, who said that WayV and their songs are incomplete without him. Another fan commented:

"WayV is missing a certain charm without Lucas and his naturally deep voice. He added a lot of spice to their songs."

A number of fans reacting to their music video said they missed the rapper and hoped he would return to be part of the group soon. SM Entertainment is yet to release an official statement regarding Lucas' involvement in the group.

🐻 @14thcIub phantom is a concept only wayv can pull off you can’t tell me otherwise phantom is a concept only wayv can pull off you can’t tell me otherwise

shanshan •° phantom🎭 @crushenvx PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!! Congratulations, my visions ️ twitter.com/WayV_official/… WayV @WayV_official



WayV, 새 미니앨범 ‘Phantom’ 아이튠즈 전 세계 23개 지역 1위! 글로벌 인기 재입증!



bit.ly/3jBvvmD WayV‘s new mini-album ‘Phantom’ tops the iTunes chart in 23 regions worldwide, reaffirming their global popularity!WayV, 새 미니앨범 ‘Phantom’ 아이튠즈 전 세계 23개 지역 1위! 글로벌 인기 재입증! WayV‘s new mini-album ‘Phantom’ tops the iTunes chart in 23 regions worldwide, reaffirming their global popularity!WayV, 새 미니앨범 ‘Phantom’ 아이튠즈 전 세계 23개 지역 1위! 글로벌 인기 재입증!bit.ly/3jBvvmD Even words can't explain how much I am freaking proud of them. This comeback is powerful. All their hard work was put into this comeback and album, so let's enjoy this Phantom eraPROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!! Congratulations, my visions Even words can't explain how much I am freaking proud of them. This comeback is powerful. All their hard work was put into this comeback and album, so let's enjoy this Phantom era❤️ PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!! Congratulations, my visions✨️ twitter.com/WayV_official/…

♡ • 🎭 @angelxiaodery ‍ kun saying this phantom era is the most wayv that wayv has ever done and it being of this scale and grandeur is truly. they weren't kidding when doubting if they could ever top this with any concept cause it looks so sick even in comparison to all the cb concepts ever done kun saying this phantom era is the most wayv that wayv has ever done and it being of this scale and grandeur is truly. they weren't kidding when doubting if they could ever top this with any concept cause it looks so sick even in comparison to all the cb concepts ever done 😵‍💫

ellé @elle_markue I'm so happy with Way V comeback but I'm still hoping that Lucas will comeback soon:( I really miss him I'm so happy with Way V comeback but I'm still hoping that Lucas will comeback soon:( I really miss him

WayV's upcoming releases for Phantom

Phantom is an eight-track album led by a title song of the same name, along with b-sides Diamonds Only, Good Life, Broken Love, Bounce Back, Try My, Luck, Back to You, and Low Low.

The group has planned to release a few more videos for the b-side tracks. As per their label, the video for Good Life will be released on January 8, 2023, followed by another track Broken Love’s live clip dropping on January 15.

Meanwhile, the six members (Kun, Ten, WinWin, Xiaojun, Hendery, and YangYang) performed their latest song at the 2023 SMTOWN LIVE: SMCU [email protected] concert on January 1, 2023.

The Love Talk singers are also part of the lineup for the SEEN Festival that will take place in Kuala Lumpur on January 28, 2023. According to the organizer CM Live, NCT DREAM, KARD, and ALICE are also part of the star-studded lineup.

