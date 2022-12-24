NCT's Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun release a special performance video of Christmas Carol Medley

On December 22, NCT announced that three of their members, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun, would collaborate to cover classic Christmas songs as a Christmas present for NCTzens. Following the announcement, the performance video finally hit the internet, throwing fans into a frenzy with the trio's mesmerizing vocals.

The three members covered songs such as Johnny Mathis' It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas, TaeTiSeo's Dear Santa, and Jeff Bernat's The Christmas Song. As the three artists sang the classic Christmas Carols, listeners couldn't help but fall for their honey-like vocals. The unexpected and never-seen-before unit inevitably had fans firing up Twitter with their love and support for Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

NCT's Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo have fans swooning with their warm vocals in Christmas Carol Medley

Though the three artists have been quite busy with the release of their fourth studio album, 2 Baddies, and their current ongoing world tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK, fans appreciated the three for taking the time to present them with a warm Christmas present.

Following the release of the cover, fans had many opinions about the medley. While Doyoung and Jaehyun have already established their mesmerizing vocals, Jungwoo who hasn't participated in solo projects was also seen putting forth his skills as a vocalist, and fans can't quite stop talking about it.

Many are now sending much praise to the artist as they hope to hear more of his vocals in the future.

ᖰ Jaehyun ForeverOnly ᖳ º º 💌 @alwaysjae0214 @NCTsmtown the moment he sang the first phrase I was totally mesmerised by his godly baritone voice, you can feel the warm emotion in his vocals, you just can’t deny his heavenly voice 🥹 @NCTsmtown the moment he sang the first phrase I was totally mesmerised by his godly baritone voice, you can feel the warm emotion in his vocals, you just can’t deny his heavenly voice 🥹 https://t.co/4grUpDlkDU

ValenciaHolliday❤❤😛 @whodatf @NCTsmtown I Love Doyoung vocal there so Beautiful and Jae vocal feel like warm embrace. and Jungwoo i glad SM let him so off his vocal more. This was lovely guys so Merry Christmas NCT. @NCTsmtown I Love Doyoung vocal there so Beautiful and Jae vocal feel like warm embrace. and Jungwoo i glad SM let him so off his vocal more. This was lovely guys so Merry Christmas NCT. https://t.co/rpo0uphShK

ㅍㅇ ❀ @haemjjitokki @NCTsmtown christmas is SAVED!!! thanks to the 3 wise kings dojaejung @NCTsmtown christmas is SAVED!!! thanks to the 3 wise kings dojaejung

⚡ @zeus_98jw @NCTsmtown Hearing JUNGWOO singing in English is so good, thank you dojaejung @NCTsmtown Hearing JUNGWOO singing in English is so good, thank you dojaejung ❤

J♡ @wo_opyy @NCTsmtown I HOPE THIS WOULD NOT BE THE LAST TIME ID HEAR DOJAEJUNG PLEASE 🤍 THE HARMONIZATION IS CRAZY @NCTsmtown I HOPE THIS WOULD NOT BE THE LAST TIME ID HEAR DOJAEJUNG PLEASE 🤍 THE HARMONIZATION IS CRAZY

NCTzens are happy to see the other members take part in their Christmas songs and cover instead of the usual vocal line. Having heard how well the voices of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo harmonize together, fans are already hoping to see more of them.

In other news, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo, who belong to NCT 127 are successfully undergoing their world tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK.

While they've already rolled out many iconic shows around the world ever since the release of 2 Baddies, the K-pop group has also announced additional dates for the show. The boy group is set to perform in the USA and Latin America, adding nine more concerts to their tour.

With 2023 SMTOWN right around the corner, fans are looking forward to what the NCT members have in store for them, their interactions and collaborations with other SM artists, along with the live concert with the entirety of SM on January 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes