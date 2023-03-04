NCT’s Yuta confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming Japanese drama Play it Cool, Guys

On March 3, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that NCT’s Yuta has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming Japanese drama, Play it Cool, Guys.

The drama has been adapted from the manga series, Cool Doji Danshi, and delves into the lives of the four main leads whose faith is interlinked with each other. The four characters in Play it Cool, Guys discover the meaning of life through their developing friendship.

ًَ @nytfiles



He plays the role of Hayate Ichikura #YUTA actor in upcoming Japanese Drama “Play It Cool, Guys”He plays the role of Hayate Ichikura #YUTA actor in upcoming Japanese Drama “Play It Cool, Guys” ❤️He plays the role of Hayate Ichikura https://t.co/L8aadX1Ffu

The lead cast for the drama includes Fujioka Maito, Sakurada Dori, and Kawanishi Takumi, alongside NCT’s Yuta.

Manga series Cool Donji Danshi was created by Kokone Nata.

NCT’s Yuta will essay the role of a 20-year-old university student in Play it Cool, Guys

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave Cool Doji Danshi (Play it Cool, Guys!), live action VS anime comparison 🧸



•Yuta Nakamoto from NCT 127 as Hayate Ichukira

•Maito Fujioka as Shun Futami

•Dori Sakurada as Takayuki Mima

•Takumi Kawanishi from JO1 as Souma Shiki Cool Doji Danshi (Play it Cool, Guys!), live action VS anime comparison 🧸•Yuta Nakamoto from NCT 127 as Hayate Ichukira •Maito Fujioka as Shun Futami•Dori Sakurada as Takayuki Mima •Takumi Kawanishi from JO1 as Souma Shiki https://t.co/qiZpfghsS6

NCT’s Yuta is set to chronicle the character of a charming 20-year-old university student named Ichikura Hayate in the slice-of-life drama.

Despite being handsome and charming, the character is clumsy, and often gets embarrassed when he makes a mistake. While he seems tough on the outside, he is otherwise a soft-hearted person. The show will trace how NCT’s Yuta's character navigates his daily struggles and continues with life.

ionica01 @Lomusings cool doji danshi is scratching an itch i didn't even know i had, it's just so cute and relatable and mundane?? v wholesome indeeed cool doji danshi is scratching an itch i didn't even know i had, it's just so cute and relatable and mundane?? v wholesome indeeed https://t.co/cPheItOWAH

Meanwhile, Fujioka Maito is set to play the role of Futami Shun, an athletic high school student. The 17-year-old acts like he has done everything on purpose and the manga describes him as someone who loves to play sports.

Sakurada Dori will portray the character of Mima Tayayukuri’s salaryman, who is described as unfazed whenever he makes any mistakes. The 27-year-old will get entangled with high school and college-going students because he does not feel at home with his office colleagues.

ًanais🍒 @xhnrtiz cool doji danshi / play it cool, guys! has a manga, anime, and now a live action! everyone needs to check this out~🫶 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… cool doji danshi / play it cool, guys! has a manga, anime, and now a live action! everyone needs to check this out~🫶 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9iJgc1lBA

The three characters will be joined by Kawanishi Takumi, an optimistic student who tends to enjoy his life and is currently enrolled at a vocational design school according to the mange series and its storyline.

Fans are already hyped for the upcoming slice-of-life drama, where the four main characters from different backgrounds will be seen gathering together to solve their individual struggles and live an ordinary life.

Netizens are also eagerly waiting to see NCT’s Yuta as an actor again and could not contain their excitement. Many took to social media to post about the same.

One fan tweeted:

“Yuta, im so proud of you! You've come so far for this! I can't describe how much i love you!”

Bit 🌙 || ia @Odelleess Yuta, im so proud of you! You've come so far for this! I can't describe how much i love you! Can't wait for you dorama on Play It Cool Guys 🥺 Yuta, im so proud of you! You've come so far for this! I can't describe how much i love you! Can't wait for you dorama on Play It Cool Guys 🥺❤️ https://t.co/yNAWxhHi0Z

Another fan expressed their pride upon seeing Yuta making progress in his career:

“It was april when they broke the news that yuta will be the main antagonist in High&Low The Worst X and now, in march they announced that yuta will be in Play It Cool, Guys. it hasn’t been a year since we got Ryo Suzaki and now he got another role to play, Hayate Ichikura.”

khye ◡̈ @FORNKMTYT it was april when they broke the news that yuta will be the main antagonist in High&Low The Worst X and now, in march they announced that yuta will be in Play It Cool, Guys. it hasn’t been a year since we got Ryo Suzaki and now he got another role to play, Hayate Ichikura it was april when they broke the news that yuta will be the main antagonist in High&Low The Worst X and now, in march they announced that yuta will be in Play It Cool, Guys. it hasn’t been a year since we got Ryo Suzaki and now he got another role to play, Hayate Ichikura https://t.co/iHlAd8zx1y

More about NCT’s Yuta

SM Entertainment’s first Japanese idol, Yuta joined the K-pop boy group NCT 127 as the lead dancer, vocalist and rapper in 2016. He made his acting debut with a Japanese movie HIGH&LOW THE WORST Cross in 2022, where he played the lead role.

NCT’s Yuta has also appeared in many shows, including NCT Life, Idol Party Abnormal Summit, and others. Additionally, the idol has featured in a number of Japanese magazines, including PMC, Numero TOKYO, Ginger, and others.

The upcoming comedy and slice-of-life drama Play it Cool, Guys is slated to premiere on April 14 JST and will stream every Friday.

Poll : 0 votes