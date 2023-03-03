“First solo concert in almost three years”: Fans excited as Red Velvet finally holds their much-awaited concert in Seoul

On March 3, Red Velvet’s agency, SM Entertainment, officially announced that the group will hold their solo “R to V” concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The band will hold their fourth solo concert on April 1 and 2.

Fans are excited for Red Velvet’s comeback concert as they make their return after almost three years and five months. The group’s last solo concert, La Rouge, was held in November 2019. One fan took to Twitter to express their excitement:

“RedVelvet's 4th Concert, “R to V” is happening at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on April 1-2. After "La Rouge" in 2019, this will be red velvet’s first solo concert in almost three years. Moreover, Beyond Live will livestream the performances. FINALLY!! EXCITED FOR WORLD TOUR."

After "La Rouge" in 2019, this will be red velvet’s first solo concert in almost three years. Moreover, Beyond Live will livestream the performances 🥰



FINALLY!! 🤩 EXCITED FOR WORLD TOUR #RedVelvet 's 4th Concert, “R to V” is happening at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on April 1-2 🩰After "La Rouge" in 2019, this will be red velvet’s first solo concert in almost three years. Moreover, Beyond Live will livestream the performances 🥰FINALLY!! 🤩 EXCITED FOR WORLD TOUR #RedVelvet's 4th Concert, “R to V” is happening at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on April 1-2 🩰❤️‍🔥 After "La Rouge" in 2019, this will be red velvet’s first solo concert in almost three years. Moreover, Beyond Live will livestream the performances 🥰FINALLY!! 🤩 EXCITED FOR WORLD TOUR 👀 https://t.co/fPvind8H94

The reservation of tickets for the upcoming concert will begin on March 7 for the in-person concert, and fans will be able to stream it live as per the agency’s statement.

“It’s about time!” Red Velvet fans are manifesting that the upcoming solo concert will be held in other countries as well

Since the announcement, fans have been manifesting a world tour from the group, where they will be visiting their desired countries. So far, however, only the dates for South Korea and Japan have been announced for the upcoming solo concert.

Many fans are also amused by their newest poster, where the idols are in their velvet costumes, but they have ballerina shadows, indicating something exciting for the fans. Excited fans are busy coming up with different intriguing theories based on the group's concert poster.

One fa tweeted:

“Idr make theories about their concerts, but it’s rather interesting how they all claim different shadows from their fellow members. Does this mean they have different personas? Or are they one?”

Does this mean they have different personas? Or are they one?

#RedVelvet #레드벨벳 idr make theories about their concerts, but it’s rather interesting how they all claim different shadows from their fellow members.Does this mean they have different personas? Or are they one? idr make theories about their concerts, but it’s rather interesting how they all claim different shadows from their fellow members.Does this mean they have different personas? Or are they one?#RedVelvet #레드벨벳 https://t.co/IEZneKyxGE

⛓️🐼⛓️ @dinniebur THE GAGGGGGG THEY'RE IN THEIR VELVET OUTFITS BUT THEY HAVE BALLERINA SHADOWS?! WHO'S DOING IT LIKE RED VELVET THE GAGGGGGG THEY'RE IN THEIR VELVET OUTFITS BUT THEY HAVE BALLERINA SHADOWS?! WHO'S DOING IT LIKE RED VELVET https://t.co/eIvuFhZAG3

iderrr @iamcrazycowbear we all know Red Velvet discography divided into Red and Velvet...



but what if R to V concert Red Velvet have section where;

A RED song have new Velvet arrangement and,

A Velvet song have new Red arrangement. we all know Red Velvet discography divided into Red and Velvet...but what if R to V concert Red Velvet have section where;A RED song have new Velvet arrangement and,A Velvet song have new Red arrangement. https://t.co/t47AJXln4P

korea - april 1 & 2

japan - may 3 &4 omg so they just released korea and japan dates! red velvet world tour PLEASEkorea - april 1 & 2japan - may 3 &4 omg so they just released korea and japan dates! red velvet world tour PLEASE 🙏korea - april 1 & 2japan - may 3 &4 https://t.co/iI3mRIixl0

As reported by many South Korean media outlets, tickets for the Red Velvet’s “R to V” concert will be available on the reservation site Yes24, where fan club pre-sales will commence from March 7, at 8 pm and general reservations will commence after two days on March 9 at the same time.

The concert will also be available to fans worldwide through online platforms, including Beyond LIVE, which will broadcast it live. Ticket reservations and performances for the online dates will be released later by SM Entertainment and the said platform.

Red Velvet have released their confirmed schedule for 2023 until the month of June, where they will be holding their “R to V” concerts in South Korea and Japan on April 1 and 2 and May 3 and 4. They will also be present in Spain for the Primavera Sound Festival on June 1 and 8.

The girl group will also become the only K-pop group to attend Primavera Sound Festival, the world's largest music festival.

The five-member South Korean group Red Velvet includes members Joy, Wendy, Yeri, Irene, and Seulgi. The group debuted in 2014 with their single Happiness, and at that time it was only composed of four members. Wendy joined Red Velvet the following year and released their first mini-album, Ice Cream.

The group members have also acted in some K-dramas, showcasing their talent as actors and idols simultaneously. Joy has been actively participating in dramas, including The One and Only, and recently appeared in Once Upon a Small Town.

Meanwhile, Yeri appeared in the web series Blue Birthday and completed filming for upcoming drama Cheongdam International High School. Irene has also appeared as the lead in Women in a Game company and Seulgi in Let’s Only Walk the Flower Road.

Fans are all ready to finally watch their idols deliver a spectacular performance at their “R to V” solo concert in South Korea on April 1 and 2.

