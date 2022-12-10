All about Red Velvet and aespa's collab, Beautiful Christmas

On December 9, 2022, SM Entertainment officially announced that Red Velvet and aespa will release a holiday collaboration song, Beautiful Christmas, on December 14, 6 PM K.S.T.

Earlier this month, the company shared that all SM artists will be releasing a collective album titled 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE on Monday, December 26. The album will have about 58 artists from SM working together, including NCT, Girls' Generation, Super Junior, etc.

SM kicks off their list of upcoming collaborations for the album by revealing Red Velvet and aespa's single, Beautiful Christmas, which excites fans.

Not only are they excited to see what the two famous K-pop girl groups of SM have in store, but they are also eager to know about the many other collaborations that are to unfold.

Beautiful Christmas by Red Velvet and aespa to drop on December 14

Along with the announcement, SM also released a few teaser images, making it crystal clear that the song is going to be Christmas-themed. The teaser had individual cuts from all the members of both Red Velvet and aespa, along with a group cut.

Guessing from the teaser images, SM has combined their royal theme for their SMCU PALACE with Christmas themes in the two girl groups' upcoming song. The fans are very interested to see what they have in store for them as it is their first time working together.

Recent releases from Red Velvet and aespa

Red Velvet is back with an EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, following their iconic Feel My Rhythm, which captivated the internet. Right from the release of the teasers, fans were excited for the artists to get back to being active this year, given their two-year break. The album, released on November 28, was birthday-themed, with their songs carrying a celebratory tone.

aespa, on the other hand, released two remixes of the title track of their previous album, Girls. Released on October 21, 2022, the remixes were named BRLLNT and Minit Remix, and both of them made the already catchy song even peppier.

The two K-pop girl groups' last interaction was at the SMTOWN 2022 concert in August, where all the SM artists came together to perform and meet fans live after the online concerts they'd held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the crumbs of interaction fans got from the concert between the two groups, they are excited to hear an entire song from them.

With SM Entertainment finally unveiling the tracklist and collaborators, fans are on their toes, eagerly waiting to know who's collaborating with who on the upcoming Winter album. As a year-end tradition, SM always has a handful of events for their fans. NCT Dream's winter mini-album, Candy, and WayV's album, Phantom, already have fans excited, while other fans also speculate if NCT 2022 will ever roll out.

