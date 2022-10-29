Red Velvet’s most viewed music videos as of October 2022

The five-member group Red Velvet has had its share of success as a third-generation K-pop band and continues to hold its ground in the industry. Their extended play, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, was met with a positive reception and put the spotlight back on the talented artists.

Red Velvet has cemented its reputation not only as a band collectively but also because of member-specific activities. Most recently, Seulgi made her solo debut with 28 Reasons and garnered massive support from K-pop stans worldwide. The group's talent and knack for perfection is reflected in their music videos, which are proof enough of their immense popularity.

Five of Red Velvet’s most-viewed music videos

5) Red Flavor (195.3 million views)

Released on July 19, 2017, as the lead single of the group’s first Korean special extended play, The Red Summer, this music video remains one of the most iconic songs of the group. Currently, its music video has over 195.3 million views and over 2.4 million likes on YouTube. Drenched in a summer spirit, the song exudes happy and positive vibes.

Alternating between choreography-centric scenes and glimpses of all the fruits that remind one of summertime, it instills a carefree and vibrant seasonal romance. Red Flavor was well received by fans and earned various accolades to its name. In 2019, Billboard ranked it as the second greatest K-pop song of the 2010s, further solidifying its position as a summertime classic dance-pop number.

4) Peak-A-Boo (230.7 million views)

With over 230.71 million views as of October 28, 2022, Red Velvet’s Peak-A-Boo was released on November 17, 2017 as part of their second studio album, Perfect Velvet. The up-tempo pop number offers tropical house elements as well.

The five-member band showcased a different side to themselves with the release of Peak-A-Boo. Their transition from a bubblier persona to a mature one was welcomed by both critics and netizens alike. Shining bright in rainbow dresses, the K-pop idols ooze charisma throughout the video. The catchy beats and melodious tunes, paired with a groovy choreography draw one’s attention almost instantly.

3) Russian Roulette (240.5 million views)

One of the most viral songs of Red Velvet, Russian Roulette was released on September 6, 2016, as the lead single for the album of the same name. With over 240.5 million views and 2.5 million likes on YouTube, the track has established its prominence in the K-pop industry extremely well.

The synth-pop number’s addictive choreography went viral and its hook step was performed by K-pop idols including BTS’ Jung Kook, EXO’s Suho, among many others. The music video offers a sports-themed setting and was praised for its artistic composition, eventually winning the Best Music Video award at the 2016 Melon Music Awards.

The lyrics compare the challenges of winning one’s love interest’s affection to a game of Russian roulette.

2) Psycho (348.5 million views)

Released on December 23, 2019, Psycho is the lead single from Red Velvet’s first compilation album,The ReVe Festival: Finale. The track is a blend of the two concepts of Red Velvet, where red signifies vibrancy and velvet denotes a smooth R&B side. The track currently has over 348.5 million views.

The music video is nothing short of perfect. From stunning visuals to over-the-top cinematography and from dramatic effects to memserzing vocals, it lures its viewers gradually. Its glam and gothic-themed atmosphere leaves one in absolute awe of the K-pop idols.

The lyrics revolve around an unsteady relationship between two people who appear to be crazy in others’ eyes but in the end prove their undying love for one another. Psycho busted many charts and made cemented its positon as one of Red Velvet’s classic.

1) Bad Boy (371.5 million views)

With a whopping 371.5 million views count as of October 28, 2022, Bad Boy is Red Velvet’s most viewed music video to date. It was released on January 29, 2018, as part of the group’s second studio album reissue, The Perfect Red Velvet.

Often described as following a "girl crush" concept, the music video offers members in contrasting scenes by changing outfits, including an all-black assemblage in one part and switching it up with nightover pink pajamas in another. The group aim to humble any “bad boy” who tries to double cross them in any way.

The five femme fatales set out on a bold and fierce path to be their own guide and lead the way with confidence.

Red Velvet has given massive hits back-to-back for years now. The view count of their music videos is a testament to their ever-growing fanbase and their popularity is only bound to reach the pinnacle with their much-awaited comeback in November 2022.

