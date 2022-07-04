4 K-pop girl group dance moves that went viral: ITZY Ryujin's shoulder dance, TWICE's TT pose, and more

Despite being considered easy, K-pop girl group dances are one of the most memorable and catchy choreographies in the Korean music industry. Their impact is further proven by the increase in TikTok dances that incorporate K-pop girl group dances in their choreographies.

Countless internet trends and challenges that go viral are spawned from K-pop girl group dance moves that people attempt to master because of their addictive quality. So it is important to look at some of the most iconic K-pop girl group dances that went viral.

4 K-pop girl group dance moves that had the people hooked

1) Gee

Girls’ Generation took South Korea by storm when they released their song Gee in 2009. The colored pants paired with a white shirt could be seen on every other person walking down the street.

Their fashion was not the only thing the public tried to copy. The song’s simple yet iconic foot-shuffling step during the repetitive chorus of Gee was a party favorite for years to come.

It is still considered one of the most impactful songs to come out of the K-pop industry which got the whole nation singing and dancing. This is the reason why the group is known as the Nation’s girl group.

2) TT

TWICE is known for their catchy, bubbly songs and iconic choreographies. This is one of the reasons why they’ve been awarded Song of the Year at South Korean award shows multiple times.

When their song TT came out in 2016, the entire nation was hooked. The song was an earworm that had everyone doing the adorable TT and nomuhae step on repeat. It was the most popular K-pop girl group dance move for years to come.

The choreography was the right blend of cuteness and fun that sparked a viral trend of people covering the hook step. Some even produced their own version of the music video because of their love for the choreography.

3) WANNABE

The shoulder dance from ITZY’s WANNABE shook the K-pop industry and catapulted Ryujin’s popularity through the roof, establishing her as a solid female dancer from the fourth generation of K-pop.

The dance move was made by YGX’s Lee Jung who also established herself as a trendsetter amongst K-pop choreographers. The dance became a viral TikTok trend where everyone was trying their best to do the shoulder dance without looking as if they had dislocated their shoulders.

Originally this part was supposed to go to Yeji, but because Ryujin’s vocals were more suited for the opening, the shoulder dance was also given to her. Even netizens believe that out of all the five members, Ryujin performs the movement the best.

4) Dolphin

OH MY GIRL consolidated their popularity in South Korea with the release of their song Nonstop and Dolphin in 2020. Despite being a catchy song, Nonstop was no match for the earworm Dolphin, which came with its own unique hook choreography.

The choreography focuses more on the flirtatious charms of each of the members and has a cute and simple step to go along with it. TXT’s Soobin and OH MY GIRL’s Arin performed Dolphin together which further pushed the song up the charts and started the Dolphin TikTok challenge.

With the advent of the TikTok challenge, more and more K-pop groups are trying to come up with a catchy chorus and hook steps to help increase the popularity of their songs.

