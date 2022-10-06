Red Velvet’s Seulgi X Wanda Maximoff: 28 Reasons choreography inspired by the MCU character

On October 4, 2022, Red Velvet’s Seulgi made her solo debut with a horror-thriller inspired concept album, 28 Reasons. The music video of the album’s title track of the same name earned incredible praise by many, but it entails one detail that only a few fans would have noticed.

At an album press conference with Tong Tong Culture on the same day, the 28-year-old Red Velvet member talked about being inspired by a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. Adding details sprinkled with reference to Wanda Maximoff in 28 Reasons’ choreography, Seulgi stated:

“The performance was inspired by Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. To look like a witch, the choreo with dancers may seem grotesque. I control the dancers as if I cast a spell on them like a witch.”

While at first glance the choreography for 28 Reasons looks flexible and complex with the many flowy movements, Seulgi’s explanation behind the Scarlet Witch inspiration elevated the experience of watching her new music video.

Fans are all over the place as Red Velvet’s Seulgi shared that Wanda Maximoff was her inspiration for 28 Reasons

☕️ @riverashifali Scarlet Witch News @scarletwnews



“There's a lot of hand gestures because I'm inspired by Wanda Maximoff. I show a lot of grotesque choreography with the dancers so I would look like a witch.” #SEULGI of K-POP group ‘Red Velvet’ says the #ScarletWitch was an inspiration for her “28 Reasons” performance!“There's a lot of hand gestures because I'm inspired by Wanda Maximoff. I show a lot of grotesque choreography with the dancers so I would look like a witch.” #SEULGI of K-POP group ‘Red Velvet’ says the #ScarletWitch was an inspiration for her “28 Reasons” performance! “There's a lot of hand gestures because I'm inspired by Wanda Maximoff. I show a lot of grotesque choreography with the dancers so I would look like a witch.” https://t.co/azZYVrVRuz crying real tears rn as a seulgi and wanda stan, this is a win for ME twitter.com/scarletwnews/s… crying real tears rn as a seulgi and wanda stan, this is a win for ME twitter.com/scarletwnews/s…

Red Velvet’s Seulgi surprised fans with her concept teasers of 28 Reasons for her debut solo album. The K-pop idol took things up a notch with a haunting fairytale and action thriller style in one release. The build-up to the solo album was intense, which in turn made the album’s release exciting for fans.

Fans especially went berserk over the music video of the title track, which released on October 4, 2022. It included an eerie fairytale and foreboding atmosphere with Seulgi holding chains, wearing leather outfits and finger gloves. After the artist revealed that the performance was inspired by Wanda Maximoff, fans looked at the finger gloves and the dance in a new light.

At the album press conference, the Red Velvet member mentioned that the key choreography is in the chorus. The flashy hand moves in the chorus is what sets her apart and conceptualises that she is in control, just like MCU's Wanda Maximoff.

kdrama_quotes_offical @KdramaQ_offical The red gloves only covering her fingers. Truly living her Scarlet Witch dream. The red gloves only covering her fingers. Truly living her Scarlet Witch dream. https://t.co/dn4dxWhnbj

She explained the story and message of the title track by saying:

"The title track 28 Reasons throws questions about our relationship through the mouth of a good and evil character who has both pure interest and mischeivousness towards crush."

Naturally, fans got ecstatic after discovering this Seulgi X Wanda detail. Twitter user @KdramaQ_official drew parallels to the 28 Reasons music video with Scarlet Witch’s scenes from various movies too.

kdrama_quotes_offical @KdramaQ_offical “The choreography was inspired from Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. The dancers & I tried to make our moves kind of grotesque & there are parts where it looks like I'm controlling them.”



—Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the Scarlet Witch being an inspiration for ‘28 Reasons’ “The choreography was inspired from Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. The dancers & I tried to make our moves kind of grotesque & there are parts where it looks like I'm controlling them.”—Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the Scarlet Witch being an inspiration for ‘28 Reasons’ https://t.co/ksj6QVq2ud

Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews), a fan account with around 45.3k following on Twitter also posted about the SM Entertainment artist's inspiration behind 28 Reasons. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below:

²⁸ ʳᵉᵃˢᵒⁿˢ`ˢᵉᵘˡᵖʳᵉᵐᵃᶜʸ @itseulgibitch seulgi is so amazinggg she surprises me every damn time like she incorporate her love of films for her solo, her love of drawing for the album, using her wise brain for her concept, using wanda as her reference for her performance and her trying the blind lyrics test and won it seulgi is so amazinggg she surprises me every damn time like she incorporate her love of films for her solo, her love of drawing for the album, using her wise brain for her concept, using wanda as her reference for her performance and her trying the blind lyrics test and won it

❀ @minjuinhybe seulgi as wanda for sm halloween party seulgi as wanda for sm halloween party https://t.co/b8KD497N04

𝙰𝚌𝚎 @onlyursrubyjane KSG Updates @KSGUpdates



"There's a lot of hand gestures because I'm inspired by Wanda (Maximoff, Marvel's Scarlet Witch). I show a lot of grotesque choreography with the dancers so I would look like a witch."



#슬기 @RVsmtown [PRESS] 221004 #SEULGI on <28 Reasons> performance"There's a lot of hand gestures because I'm inspired by Wanda (Maximoff, Marvel's Scarlet Witch). I show a lot of grotesque choreography with the dancers so I would look like a witch." [PRESS] 221004 #SEULGI on <28 Reasons> performance"There's a lot of hand gestures because I'm inspired by Wanda (Maximoff, Marvel's Scarlet Witch). I show a lot of grotesque choreography with the dancers so I would look like a witch."#슬기 @RVsmtown seulgi is a wanda stan I truly stan the right queen twitter.com/KSGUpdates/sta… seulgi is a wanda stan I truly stan the right queen twitter.com/KSGUpdates/sta…

tee⁷ ☁️ @melojiin wanda being the inspiration for seulgi's choreo i know that's right wanda being the inspiration for seulgi's choreo i know that's right

jan♡ @sadasianfan so you're telling me that seulgi's dance choreography was inspired by wanda and we still dont have a scarlet witch solo movie?? make it make sense. so you're telling me that seulgi's dance choreography was inspired by wanda and we still dont have a scarlet witch solo movie?? make it make sense.

Lurm @lurmanzi alias @itsjustanx “The choreography was inspired from Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. The dancers & I tried to make our moves kind of grotesque & there are parts where it looks like I'm controlling them.”



—Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the Scarlet Witch being an inspiration for ‘28 Reasons’ “The choreography was inspired from Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. The dancers & I tried to make our moves kind of grotesque & there are parts where it looks like I'm controlling them.”—Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the Scarlet Witch being an inspiration for ‘28 Reasons’ https://t.co/wSx40tvQAj 28 reasons that Wanda is always right twitter.com/itsjustanx/sta… 28 reasons that Wanda is always right twitter.com/itsjustanx/sta…

JOY'S GROOVE @joymin_nthsst alias @itsjustanx “The choreography was inspired from Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. The dancers & I tried to make our moves kind of grotesque & there are parts where it looks like I'm controlling them.”



—Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the Scarlet Witch being an inspiration for ‘28 Reasons’ “The choreography was inspired from Wanda, so there is a lot of flashy handwork. The dancers & I tried to make our moves kind of grotesque & there are parts where it looks like I'm controlling them.”—Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the Scarlet Witch being an inspiration for ‘28 Reasons’ https://t.co/wSx40tvQAj this is so mother of her twitter.com/itsjustanx/sta… this is so mother of her twitter.com/itsjustanx/sta…

ahin @milkywqys_ seulgi being inspired with wanda do you think she’s also one of those who loves wanda and agrees that wanda has done nothing wrong ever? seulgi being inspired with wanda do you think she’s also one of those who loves wanda and agrees that wanda has done nothing wrong ever?

Meanwhile, 28 Reasons earned Seulgi the biggest first day Spotify streams by any SM Entertainment female soloist album, with over 1.99 million streams.

The artist currently has four days of music show performances lined up on her schedule: MCountdown on October 6, Music Bank on October 7, Show! Music Core on October 8, and Music Universe K-909 and Inkigayo on October 9.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far