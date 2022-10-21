Puma Korea gets heat for mistreatment of NCT 127’s Yuta

NCT 127's fans are criticizing Puma Korea for the alleged mistreatment of Yuta. The 26-year-old idol was excluded from the Korean edition of the K-Pop group's photo shoot for the sports brand. The artist's absence from the group's promotional works was seen as unjustified, and Puma Korea was called out for unfair treatment.
The exclusion of Yuta from this promotional event has raised concerns amongst NCTzens that SM Entertainment, NCT 127's agency, often neglects the idol and fails to provide him with the recognition he deserves.
Puma Korea grilled for not adding NCT 127's Yuta to the group's images
SM Entertainment and Puma Korea are facing severe criticisms from NCTzens for excluding Nakamoto Yuta.
Earlier this year, Yuta contracted COVID-19, due to which he had to sit out of several events in the group. One such scheduled activity that Yuta could not participate in was the photoshoot for Puma. However, upon recovering, the idol conducted an individual shoot that was to be incorporated into the campaign.
The images from the shoot were recently unveiled and what came as an unpleasant shock to the fans was that NCT 127's Yuta was missing from all the group shots despite having separately modeled for them.
While the absence of the idol from the group shoots seems like a rational justification, the argument does not convince NCTzens. They quickly pointed out that the same images posted by Puma China had Yuta included. Puma China opted to digitally add Yuta to the group shots of NCT instead of excluding the idol. This is evidence that it was entirely feasible to have the artist included, and Puma Korea chose to avoid the hassle.
Infuriated NCTzens are accusing Puma Korea of unprofessional behavior. They are inquiring about the reasons behind the omission to digitally add Yuta to the group photos of the K-Pop powerhouse.
NCTzens are crying foul over what they perceive to be unfair treatment, mainly because there appears to be a pattern when it comes to Yuta's absence from promotional material and essential appearances in the past.
One crucial group event that saw Yuta's absence was the NEO City - The Link concert held at Japan's Tokyo Dome. This incident had particularly infuriated fans as Yuta is not only one of the most popular idols in Japan but also the group's only Japanese artist. This could also border on a degree of neglect that stems out of his ethnicity.