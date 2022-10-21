Puma Korea gets heat for mistreatment of NCT 127’s Yuta

NCT 127's fans are criticizing Puma Korea for the alleged mistreatment of Yuta. The 26-year-old idol was excluded from the Korean edition of the K-Pop group's photo shoot for the sports brand. The artist's absence from the group's promotional works was seen as unjustified, and Puma Korea was called out for unfair treatment.

They act like yuta refused to coperate & come for shoot when the truth was he was in f*cking quarantine!



We understand if y'all couldn't reschedule the shoot but how hard is it to edit him into the pic before posting it in your official account? I really hate Puma for this!!They act like yuta refused to coperate & come for shoot when the truth was he was in f*cking quarantine!We understand if y'all couldn't reschedule the shoot but how hard is it to edit him into the pic before posting it in your official account? https://t.co/MGmhzzlryi

Especially when Yuta himself had come to shoot for your brand after quarantine !



Just edit him into the group pic, that's all we ask for If y'all forgot, 127 has 9 members and posting pics without yuta over and over again doesn't make you hip but unprofessional !Especially when Yuta himself had come to shoot for your brand after quarantine !Just edit him into the group pic, that's all we ask for @pumakorea If y'all forgot, 127 has 9 members and posting pics without yuta over and over again doesn't make you hip but unprofessional !Especially when Yuta himself had come to shoot for your brand after quarantine !Just edit him into the group pic, that's all we ask for @pumakorea

The exclusion of Yuta from this promotional event has raised concerns amongst NCTzens that SM Entertainment, NCT 127's agency, often neglects the idol and fails to provide him with the recognition he deserves.

Puma Korea grilled for not adding NCT 127's Yuta to the group's images

SM Entertainment and Puma Korea are facing severe criticisms from NCTzens for excluding Nakamoto Yuta.

ピクルス (リプ遅い中💦) @shoyu_cherryroo 부하 @szax__ 나는 아예 촬영도 안한 줄 알았잖아 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 아예 안 한 거면 몰라 이게 뭐냐고 사람 멕이는 것도 아니고 중국 푸마 사진엔 유타까지 9명인데 한국 푸마는 왜 이러나요 ㅋㅋ나는 아예 촬영도 안한 줄 알았잖아 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 아예 안 한 거면 몰라 이게 뭐냐고 사람 멕이는 것도 아니고 중국 푸마 사진엔 유타까지 9명인데 한국 푸마는 왜 이러나요 ㅋㅋ 😅 나는 아예 촬영도 안한 줄 알았잖아 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 아예 안 한 거면 몰라 이게 뭐냐고 사람 멕이는 것도 아니고 😅😅 https://t.co/Lkiph8pAPU Hey, @PUMA , you guys named NCT127 as your APAC brand ambassadors, but how come @pumakorea finds it acceptable to post a picture of 8 members with the excuse that YUTA was in quarantine, but PUMA China manages to put all 9 members? Are you saying you condone xenophobia now? twitter.com/szax__/status/… Hey, @PUMA , you guys named NCT127 as your APAC brand ambassadors, but how come @pumakorea finds it acceptable to post a picture of 8 members with the excuse that YUTA was in quarantine, but PUMA China manages to put all 9 members? Are you saying you condone xenophobia now? twitter.com/szax__/status/…

A well known sports brand whose APAC counterpart encourages such xenophobic behavior. Well done PUMA, guess its time to support other brands



instagram.com/p/CjrPbPAJ5-1/… And @pumakorea continues to leave the ad on despites comments calling for clarification.A well known sports brand whose APAC counterpart encourages such xenophobic behavior. Well done PUMA, guess its time to support other brands And @pumakorea continues to leave the ad on despites comments calling for clarification.A well known sports brand whose APAC counterpart encourages such xenophobic behavior. Well done PUMA, guess its time to support other brands 😊👎instagram.com/p/CjrPbPAJ5-1/…

Earlier this year, Yuta contracted COVID-19, due to which he had to sit out of several events in the group. One such scheduled activity that Yuta could not participate in was the photoshoot for Puma. However, upon recovering, the idol conducted an individual shoot that was to be incorporated into the campaign.

The images from the shoot were recently unveiled and what came as an unpleasant shock to the fans was that NCT 127's Yuta was missing from all the group shots despite having separately modeled for them.

As a member of a group who is the APAC ambassador for PUMA, this is highly unprofessional. #YUTA 's picture along with NCT 127 can be seen on the PUMA ad on China Taobao Mall website while the official Puma Korea Instagram hasn't added Yuta yet on their latest photoshootAs a member of a group who is the APAC ambassador for PUMA, this is highly unprofessional. #YUTA's picture along with NCT 127 can be seen on the PUMA ad on China Taobao Mall website while the official Puma Korea Instagram hasn't added Yuta yet on their latest photoshoot As a member of a group who is the APAC ambassador for PUMA, this is highly unprofessional. https://t.co/HXM9BJvXYZ

While the absence of the idol from the group shoots seems like a rational justification, the argument does not convince NCTzens. They quickly pointed out that the same images posted by Puma China had Yuta included. Puma China opted to digitally add Yuta to the group shots of NCT instead of excluding the idol. This is evidence that it was entirely feasible to have the artist included, and Puma Korea chose to avoid the hassle.

Infuriated NCTzens are accusing Puma Korea of unprofessional behavior. They are inquiring about the reasons behind the omission to digitally add Yuta to the group photos of the K-Pop powerhouse.

ًَ @nytfiles THE FACT THAT YUTA GOT SO MANY FASHION GIGS, MOVIE. YET NON OF THEM ARE PROMOTED IN NCT OFFICIAL ACCOUNT 🙂🙂🙂 I REPEAT “NONE” THE FACT THAT YUTA GOT SO MANY FASHION GIGS, MOVIE. YET NON OF THEM ARE PROMOTED IN NCT OFFICIAL ACCOUNT 🙂🙂🙂 I REPEAT “NONE” https://t.co/tMD3EDNiwk

NCTzens are crying foul over what they perceive to be unfair treatment, mainly because there appears to be a pattern when it comes to Yuta's absence from promotional material and essential appearances in the past.

One crucial group event that saw Yuta's absence was the NEO City - The Link concert held at Japan's Tokyo Dome. This incident had particularly infuriated fans as Yuta is not only one of the most popular idols in Japan but also the group's only Japanese artist. This could also border on a degree of neglect that stems out of his ethnicity.

