Watch: NCT 127 Yuta’s debut movie High & Low The Worst X Cross releases trailer

NCT 127’s Yuta’s debut movie is inching closer to release. The first look of the Japanese K-pop idol playing the main antagonist, Ryo Susaki, in HiGH&LOW The Worst X (Cross) is finally out as the trailer for the highly-anticipated action-packed movie was released on April 21.

HiGH&LOW is a franchise featuring seven movies, multiple TV series, games, anime, books, live tours, and much more. The multimedia franchise is based on and initiated by the extremely popular J-pop group, EXILE TRIBE.

Considering it comes from and features multiple J-pop artists, the series merges extreme star power with action sequences showcasing a complete transformation of their public images. It also has incredibly famous OST albums.

The latest stars to enter the HiGH&LOW universe are K-pop group NCT 127’s Yuta and J-pop group BE:FIRST’s Ryoki.

NCT 127's Yuta shows a never-seen-before avatar in HiGH&LOW The Worst X (Cross) movie trailer

Multiple one-take action-packed scenes, gang rivalry, corruption, friendly and brotherly betrayals, conspiracies, and martial arts are just some of the many reasons for the HiGH&LOW franchise being highly successful in Japan. It may not have reached international audiences in the past, but the latest movie promising K-pop superstar's debut seems to be doing the trick.

The latest movie in the franchise is HiGH&LOW The Worst X (Cross), starring the world-famous K-pop group NCT 127’s equally popular Japanese member, Yuta. The idol marks his debut in acting with the iconic Japanese franchise.

The Worst X (Cross) takes place three years after the events of the 2019 movie HiGH&LOW: The Worst. The focus will continue to be on Oya High and Housen Academy’s intense rivalry.

Rampage's (group from EXILE TRIBE) Kazuma Kawamura plays the lead as Kaede Hanaoka again, while Yuta will play Ryo Susaki, the main antagonist of the sequel. Another J-pop idol, Ryoki, will play Kohei Tenshii.

The latest movie promises more intense cinematography and direction, with an increased adrenaline rush and action-packed scenes. While fans celebrated the trailer release by trending 'YUTA ACTOR,' fellow group member Mark commented on the idol's Instagram post.

mari ◡̈ @markzcity mark commented “so cool 🥺” under yuta’s post abt high & low, the emoji he used ohmygod mark commented “so cool 🥺” under yuta’s post abt high & low, the emoji he used ohmygod 😭 https://t.co/MhSj2nG8UO

More about the HiGH&LOW franchise

Streaming behemoth Netflix recently picked up the rights to the franchise's movies and made them available on the global platform. The franchise originally started with a two-season TV series HiGH&LOW: The Story of S.W.O.R.D. in 2015.

Its extreme popularity caused a chain reaction, with more and more feature-length movies being created. The franchise boasts a dizzying number of gangs - more than six - and countless number of characters.

In particular, HiGH&LOW The Worst is the sixth film in the franchise and is a spinoff. It was made in collaboration with Hiroshi Takahashi’s popular manga universe of Crows and Worst. Both Crows and Worst are mangas about delinquent teenagers involved in gang wars.

The seventh movie in the franchise, HiGH&LOW The Worst X (Cross), is slated for release on September 9, 2022 in Japan.

