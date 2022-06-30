NCT 127’s Yuta tests positive for COVID-19, to Sit Out of Upcoming Concert

NCT 127’s Yuta will not participate in the group's upcoming concert in Singapore after testing positive for COVID-19.

SM Entertainment, the 4th generation K-pop band's agency, made the announcement of the idol testing positive on June 29. The agency added that Yuta tested positive before the group’s NEO-CITY: SINGAPORE-THE LINK concert, which is the second leg of their ongoing tour.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 2. Since he has tested positive, Yuta will be sitting out of the concert even as the remaining eight members will continue their performance.

No other member of NCT 127 positive

According to SM Entertainment's statement, Yuta is the only member of the band who tested positive while the rest of the members have a negative result.

The members underwent a COVID-19 test after the conclusion of their concert in Japan and all of them tested positive. However, upon their return to Korea, they were tested once again and only Yuta tested positive for the virus.

Yuta is currently quarantining and self-isolating in accordance with the South Korean Government's regulations and COVID protocols. The idol has received three doses of the vaccination and isn't exhibiting any symptoms.

A statement from SM Entertainment explains the situation and states:

“NCT’s Yuta was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (June 29). Yuta tested negative on the PCR test he underwent before entering Korea after the concert in Japan, but in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, he underwent PCR testing again after returning to Korea, and those test results came back positive.”

The agency further went on to explain the condition of the idol:

“Yuta previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he is currently not exhibiting any particular symptoms. He has halted all of his scheduled activities and is self-isolating in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities.”

The agency also clarified the health conditions of the other members of NCT 127 and the status of the concert.

In the statement, the agency added that since all the other members tested negative, the concert will be held with the other eight members. It said that Taeil, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan will still be performing at the concert on July 2.

The agency assured NCT 127 fans that they would comply with all COVID-19 guidelines and called upon the fans for their understanding and support:

“Our agency will strictly adhere to the instructions of health authorities, and we will consider our artist’s health and safety our top priority as we do our utmost to help him focus entirely on his recovery.”

Fans wish a speedy recovery for Yuta

NCT 127 fans are pouring well wishes and a speedy recovery for Yuta. They are also showing their support for other members who will be continuing with the group's Singapore concert.

Fans wish a speedy recovery for Yuta

🖇 @amortyongf_ @OneProductionSG

It must be noted that this is the second time the group will not have all its members performing at the concert. Previously, NCT 127’s Taeil had to sit out of the group’s concert in Japan after testing positive for COVID-19.

