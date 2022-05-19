Taeil to sit out NCT 127's Japan concert in light of COVID-19 diagnosis 

Taeil will not be performing in NCT 127’s upcoming concert in Japan after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The K-pop group was originally scheduled to perform at Nagoya's Valentin Dome on May 22. The idol's diagnosis appears to have thrown a wrench into the plans.

Taeil was the only NCT 127 member to test positive for COVID-19

Under the Japanese government's self-isolation order, Taeil tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by SM Entertainment on May 18. At the time of leaving Korea, all members of the band had tested negative. However, all NCT 127 members were quarantined for several days once they arrived in Japan as per the requirements of the Japanese COVID-19 restrictions.

Besides Taeil, none of the remaining members have tested positive, and their quarantine requirements have been relaxed accordingly. Consequently, Taeil will be the only member of the band who will not be performing on May 22 at Nayoga’s Valentin Dome.

A statement issued by SM Entertainment on May 18 stated:

“We are informing you of the news that member Taeil will not be participating in the Valentin Dome Nagoya concert of NCT 127’s second world tour “Neo City : Japan – The Link” that will be held on May 22.”

The statement went on to explain the chain of events.

“In order to participate in his scheduled activities in Japan, Taeil underwent PCR testing [for COVID-19], and after testing negative, he departed Korea for Japan on May 15.

The agency stated that the group complied with all Covid-19 protocols:

After arriving in Japan, he self-isolated for three days in accordance with the local COVID-19 regulations. On May 18, he underwent PCR testing again in order to shorten his quarantine period, and his test results came back positive.”

The statement by NCT 127’s agency revealed that the member had already received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Hence, the disease has not severely impacted his health, and no further symptoms of COVID-19 are being depicted by him. However, the idol is being provided with the requisite treatment while continuing his quarantine in accordance with Japanese Covid-19 protocols.

Clarifying any apprehensions regarding the possible positive diagnosis of the other band members and the status of the concert, the agency reported:

“All of the other NCT 127 members aside from Taeil have tested negative for COVID-19, and because they were not classified by Japanese health authorities as having come into close contact after May 16, their quarantine has been lifted.”

Confirming that the concert would proceed as scheduled, the agency addressed fans in their statement and asked for their support:

“Therefore, we ask for fans’ generous understanding regarding the fact that the May 22 Valentin Dome concert in Nagoya will be held with only eight members: Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan.”

In conclusion, the agency assured them of their compliance with the Japanese government’s COVID-19 regulations:

“Our agency considers our artist’s health and safety our top priority, and we will do our utmost so that he can focus entirely on his recovery.

Additionally, we will diligently comply with the requests and guidelines of government health authorities.”

Several fans shared concerned messages on social media:

ari²⁹🐱🩰¹²⁷ @SUHWONU a concert without moon taeil… that don’t even sound right a concert without moon taeil… that don’t even sound right

〰️ @haecful have a speedy recovery our moon taeil. omghave a speedy recovery our moon taeil. omg😭😭😭😭😭😭 have a speedy recovery our moon taeil. https://t.co/tlNGxiJrzj

moon ★☽ @moontaeillegal_ imagine nct 127 concert without the main vocalist moon taeil, it doesn't sit well with me imagine nct 127 concert without the main vocalist moon taeil, it doesn't sit well with me

ً✿ @nctymisfit Taeil is positive on the PCR Test 🥺 Get well soon, Moon Taeil! 🥺🤍 Taeil is positive on the PCR Test 🥺 Get well soon, Moon Taeil! 🥺🤍

NCT 127's scheduled concert in Japan is part of their second world tour Neo City : Japan – The Link.

