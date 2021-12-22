"I have a TMI": NCT 127's Jaehyun gives his best at concert, despite injury

The last day of NCT 127’s first offline concert post-COVID-19, Neo City: Seoul – The Link started on a sad note for some fans as star idol Jaehyun had to perform with one eye injured. While the concerts were all that fans had dreamed of and more, the injury left many concerned.

sità ✰ @jenoosky FANCAM + FANTAKEN NCT 127

[ NCT 127 : THE LINK CONCERT ]

; day 2



a thread. FANCAM + FANTAKEN NCT 127 [ NCT 127 : THE LINK CONCERT ] ; day 2a thread. https://t.co/hjq2msPA9X

The K-pop boy band performed in front of a live audience for the first time in three years, kicking off with three concerts in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on December 17-19. Due to his duties as part of another NCT subunit, WayV, Chinese member Winwin did not participate. Winwin performed at the group's debut concert, 'The Origin', in 2018.

While fans were thrilled at getting the chance to watch NCT 127 live, several were left concerned after hearing news of Jaehyun’s injury.

NCT 127's Jaehyun injured his cornea before getting on stage

Before the start of the final concert on December 19, Jaehyun reportedly injured one of his eyes, leaving him unable to put on contact lenses, which he needed due to his poor eyesight.

"I have a TMI. Before going on stage I got a scar on my cornea ..."

Interested readers can check the idol's full comment and video in the tweet below:

🌧 @yunotized 211219 jaehyun



"i have a tmi; before going on stage i got a scar on my cornea so i had to take out my lenses and i worried if i couldn't see well but now that im looking at everyone, i feel like my vision just got better"



take care jaehyun :( 211219 jaehyun"i have a tmi; before going on stage i got a scar on my cornea so i had to take out my lenses and i worried if i couldn't see well but now that im looking at everyone, i feel like my vision just got better"take care jaehyun :( https://t.co/DNW5LYpOrT

After the concert, Jaehyun took the mic to reveal the news to the viewers, cheekily starting it with the declaration that it is probably “TMI” or too much information.

The NCT 127 darling then went on to explain that he had hurt his cornea and was concerned that he wouldn't be able to see clearly onstage without his contact lenses.

Not the one to let fans down, Jaehyun, along with the other NCT 127 members, pulled off the performance flawlessly. His declaration took fans by surprise, who could not see anything wrong with his performance, despite Jehyun’s self-admitted poor vision.

Several NCTzens took to social media to express concern for the idol. Many also commended the NCT 127 member’s professionalism, and how he, and the other members, made the concert a memorable experience for the fans, regardless of discomfort.

Jae♡ @jaehyun_ooh Jaehyun handled it professionally his injured cornea throughout the concert though it must felt really hurt. You know how much Jaehyun always don't want his fans worry abt him and the fact he doesn't even complain abt it but said that seeing everyone, feels his cornea got- Jaehyun handled it professionally his injured cornea throughout the concert though it must felt really hurt. You know how much Jaehyun always don't want his fans worry abt him and the fact he doesn't even complain abt it but said that seeing everyone, feels his cornea got-

Many fans also hilariously offered the idol their own eyes in exchange.

Each member had a solo stage in addition to the ensemble performances and fans applauded Jaehyun's performance of his self-composed song Lost.

밈🍑 @14aehyun it gives me chills every time i watch this part bc i’m reminded that this is jaehyun singing LIVE and he sounds literally perfect as if it were the studio version 😭😭 it gives me chills every time i watch this part bc i’m reminded that this is jaehyun singing LIVE and he sounds literally perfect as if it were the studio version 😭😭 https://t.co/Ysn01uyLGM

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the talented Jaehyun has been facing several barriers trying to launch his acting career. He was all set to star in Kakao Entertainment’s drama adaptation of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, which was unfortunately canceled on December 9. The series was supposed to have Lee Hyun Wook along with the idol, as Seo In Woo and Im Hyun Bin, respectively.

Edited by R. Elahi