NCT 127 announces Livestreaming of Tokyo Dome concert

Fans of NCT 127 have a huge surprise in store for them. They can enjoy the group's much anticipated Tokyo Dome performance from the comfort of their houses, as it will also be broadcast online.

Towards the end of May, the K-pop group will be kicking off their first-ever dome tour of Japan, holding five concerts across three different cities. The group will first perform at Nagoya’s Valentin Dome on May 22, before moving on to perform at the prestigious Tokyo Dome on May 28 and 29. NCT 127 will wrap up the tour with a performance at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome on June 25 and 26.

Given the swiftness with which tickets were sold out at all three locations, many fans, both in Japan and overseas, were left disappointed. Therefore, the news of online screening came as a boon.

NCT 127's Tokyo Dome performance will be aired live

According to SM Entertainment's announcement on May 13, out of the three venues, NCT 127 is performing at, the performance at the Tokyo Dome on May 28 will be aired live. The live streaming will take place via Naver’s Beyond LIVE.

NCT 127 @NCTsmtown_127



NCT 127’s ‘NEO CITY : JAPAN – THE LINK’ Tokyo Dome concert on 5/28 will be streamed live globally on ‘Beyond LIVE’!



bit.ly/3LfvNHI



#NCT127 #NEOCITY_JAPAN

#THE_LINK_JAPAN

#NEOCITY_THE_LINK_JAPAN NCT 127, 5월 28일 日 도쿄돔 공연 ‘Beyond LIVE’ 글로벌 생중계!NCT 127’s ‘NEO CITY : JAPAN – THE LINK’ Tokyo Dome concert on 5/28 will be streamed live globally on ‘Beyond LIVE’! NCT 127, 5월 28일 日 도쿄돔 공연 ‘Beyond LIVE’ 글로벌 생중계!NCT 127’s ‘NEO CITY : JAPAN – THE LINK’ Tokyo Dome concert on 5/28 will be streamed live globally on ‘Beyond LIVE’!bit.ly/3LfvNHI#NCT127 #NEOCITY_JAPAN#THE_LINK_JAPAN#NEOCITY_THE_LINK_JAPAN

One of the biggest stadiums in Japan, Tokyo Dome, has a capacity of approximately 55,000, which did not stop it from being one of the first venues to get sold out.

The group's agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news, adding:

"With the scale of [NCT 127’s concert] growing to match the large-scale dome venue, you’ll be able to see a colorful variety of music and performances."

The boy group had recently started their long-awaited world tour 'Neo City - The Link' in December 2021, with three concerts in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

The Dome Tour of Japan is the second leg of the world tour. While details or dates for the other venues and cities are not known yet, SM Entertainment had previously announced that the 'Neo City - The Link' tour will see the group perform in various major cities across the world.

NCT 127’s first performance at Japan's Tokyo Dome will take place on May 28 at 6.00 pm KST. Details of the procedure to buy online tickets were shared on the K-pop group's official social media handles.

Meanwhile, TWICE recently made history at the same venue. The girl group has officially become the first foreign female artist in history to hold a three-day concert at Tokyo Dome. They also earned the title of the second female artist ever to achieve the feat, the first being the popular Japanese girl group AKB48.

Edited by Khushi Singh