Carly Rae Jepsen UK and Ireland 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has announced the dates for the UK and Ireland leg of her So Nice tour. The tour is in support of her fifth studio album, The Loneliest Time, which is set to be released on October 21, 2022, via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope.

The Call Me Maybe singer will be supported by French musician Lewis Ofman, who collaborated with Jepsen on Move Me this summer.

The tour, scheduled for 2023, will kick off on February 5, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland, and will conclude at Alexandra Palace, London on February 15, 2023. Carly Rae Jepsen will also perform in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Brighton.

Jepsen’s UK and Ireland tour is a follow-up from her 2022 North American tour, which began earlier this week.

Tickets will go on general sale on September 30 via Ticketmaster. Fans can also access a presale from September 28 by pre-ordering the artist’s upcoming album The Loneliest Time, before September 27.

Carly Rae Jepsen UK and Ireland 2023 tour

Here are the dates for the singer's UK and Ireland 2023 tour:

February 5 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

February 7 – O2 Academy, Leeds

February 8 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

February 9 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

February 11 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

February 12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

February 13 – The Dome, Brighton

February 15 – Alexandra Palace, London

More about The Loneliest Time

Carly Rae Jepsen @carlyraejepsen Oct 21. I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.



Preorder now. 🖤



carlyraejepsen.lnk.to/TheLoneliestTi… THE LONELIEST TIMEOct 21. I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.Preorder now. THE LONELIEST TIME 💌 Oct 21. I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions. Preorder now. 💖🖤🌛🍇carlyraejepsen.lnk.to/TheLoneliestTi… https://t.co/hLCVDrmbXS

Carly Rae Jepsen announced The Loneliest Time, her fifth studio album in August. The album is a follow-up to her 2019 record, Dedicated.

The first single from the album, Western Wind, was released on May 6, 2022. The artist has also shared two other songs from the album, which include Beach House and Talking To Yourself. Jepsen has collaborated with artists including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope for her album.

More about Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen made her public appearance on Canadian Idol in 2007, where she stood third on the fifth season of the show. In 2008, the artist released her folk-influenced debut studio album, Tug of War.

Later, in 2012, she released her song Call Me Maybe which garnered mainstream popularity. The song reached the number one position in 18 countries.

After the hit single, the singer was signed to a joint worldwide record deal with School Boy Records and Interscope Records. She followed her debut album with her second studio album, Kiss, which was released later that year.

In 2014, she made her debut on the Broadway stage as Cinderella, after which she released her third studio album, Emotion.

Carly Rae Jepsen also performed in the television special Grease: Live in 2016 and lent her voice to the animated film Ballerina. Her fourth studio album Dedicated was released in 2019 with a follow-up album titled Dedicated Side B a year later.

