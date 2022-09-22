Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel R-Rated Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American rappers Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel have announced their first-ever joint tour, scheduled for this October. The North American tour will kick off in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena on October 8 and conclude on December 8 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Shmurda took to social media to announce the tour and wrote:

"Get yah tickets now we outside Im bringing a whole lotta rated R s**t outtt all the gangsters and f**aks this ah Shmurda tour this going be the cra*iest s**t ever y’all think ima cra*y now watch when I get on tour."

Rowdy also took to social media to share details about the tour. He wrote:

"First time ever me and bro @itsbobbyshmurda going on tour… this what they didn’t wanna see but we made it happen! We coming to a city and state near you… Afterparties about to go c*azy come turn up with us.. Get yal tickets.”

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel R-Rated Tour 2022 Tickets and Tour Dates

Tickets for the Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel tour can be purchased from the official Bobby Shmurda website or via Live Nation. The tickets are priced from $35 to over $175.

Also available for fans are the show's meet-and-greet package. This will include one general admission ticket or a premium reserved seat in the first 5 rows. The meet and greet package will also give access to early entry into the venue, an exclusive meet and greet with Bobby Shmurda, a personal photograph with the rapper, early merchandise shopping, and a commemorative Meet and Greet Laminate, signed by Shmurda.

Tour dates

October 8 – Portland, ME at Cross Insurance Arena

October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern

November 4 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

November 6 – Denver, CO at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

November 9 – Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin

November 10 – Dallas, TX at House of Blues Dallas

November 13 – Silver Springs, MD at The Fillmore

November 14 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore

November 15 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore

November 17 – Boston, MA at House of Blues

November 18 – Rochester, NY at CWater Street Music Hall

November 19 – New York, NY at Terminal 5

November 20 – Sayreville, NJ at Starland Ballroom

November 22 – Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle

November 23 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

November 25 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

November 26 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

November 27 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theatre & Ballroom

November 29 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore

November 30 – Indianapolis, IN at Old National Centre

December 1 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

December 3 – Norfolk, VA at The Norva

December 6 – Orlando, FL at Vanguard

December 7 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live

December 8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live

More about the rappers

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are American rappers, together considered the pioneers of Brooklyn drill music. They are members of the hip-hop collective GS9. Shmurda rose to international fame with his 2014 song Hot Ni**a which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. Rowdy Rebel appeared in the song's video and was featured on an official remix of the same alongside Fabolous, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, and Yo Gotti. The same year, he released his debut EP, titled Shmurda She Wrote.

The rappers spent almost seven years behind bars together after being arrested in 2014 for conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession. Their release was widely celebrated in the hip-hop community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far