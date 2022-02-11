What label is Bobby Shmurda signed with? Rapper begs for release as contract makes him feel like he's 'still in prison'

Bobby Shmurda has been out of jail for around a year but he feels imprisoned at his record label.

The rapper recently revealed through Instagram on February 10 (the post has since been deleted), that he was signed with Epic Records. However, the deal made it impossible for him to release a finished album and more music. The caption read:

“This is not a cry for help this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career I been holding s**t down doing everything on my own since I been home it’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison and by the way the album’s done ready to live pleaseeeeeeeee I need them to let me gooooooooo!!! #FreeShmurda.”

Shmurda said that a 70-year-old lady is running the record label and despite being imprisoned for six years, they kept him signed up continue earning money. He said that although he loves CEO Sylvia Rhone, he is frustrated that she and the record label are not letting him go and releasing his music.

Also known as Ackquille Jean Pollard, he said that he has been signed with them since he was 19 years old and has been trying to get off the label before returning home.

Bobby Shmurda’s relationship with Epic Records

Bobby Shmurda was signed with Epic Records in 2014 after the release of his debut single, Hot N*gga. However, his relationship with the record label was not so good since he accused them of overworking him and giving him inadequate pay.

Ackquille was then arrested and sent to prison on charges of weapons and conspiracy. He spoke up about the label’s silence and failure to get him out on bail. He served almost his complete sentence before being granted an early release.

Epic Records is owned by Sony Music Entertainment and was founded as a jazz and classical music label in 1953.

The label then expanded its scope to include other genres including pop, R&B, rock, and hip hop. It has provided the audience with the likes of Future, DJ Khaled, and other artists.

Sylvia Rhone was appointed as the company’s Chairman and CEO in October 2020. She was also announced as the lead for the overall creative direction and management of Epic Records. Initially, she had been the president of the record label since 2014.

Rhone is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and was previously the president of Universal Motown Records.

