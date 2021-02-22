Fans rejoice with memes as Bobby Shmurda set to be released from prison

American rapper Ackquille Jean Pollard, popularly known as Bobby Shmurda, is finally being released from prison. Fans of the rapper are losing their minds.
Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and possession of weapons. He was arrested alongside his friend and fellow rapper, Rowdy Rebel, who was released last month.
In September 2020, he suffered a setback after a judge denied him parole. He was, instead, given a new maximum sentence expiration date on December 11, 2021.
Last month, Bobby Shmurda was granted conditional release from the Department of Corrections, which is now set to take place on February 23, 2021.
Bobby Shmurda also returned to Instagram. He shared a clip from the opening scene of Christopher Walken's "King Of New York" with the following caption:
"How the f*ck y'all forgot about me?"
Bobby Shmurda has already been released from prison, according to multiple sources online. There's yet to be any official confirmation, though.
The 26-year-old rapper from Florida kicked off his rapping career promisingly with the release of the track "Hot N*gga." It peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.
Following the song's success, he was signed to Epic Records. He then began to frequently collaborate with Rowdy Rebel. His career suffered a major setback with a prison sentence.
He was arrested in 2014 on counts of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a gun.
In an exclusive with TMZ, Bobby Shmurda stated that he is looking forward to making music and spending some quality time with his family.
Bobby Shmurda is set to return to the music industry after a five-year hiatus. Fans will now be looking forward to seeing what the rapper has in store for them on the music front.
Bobby Shmurda will be on parole till 2026.Published 22 Feb 2021, 20:11 IST