Fans rejoice with memes as Bobby Shmurda set to be released from prison

American rapper Ackquille Jean Pollard, popularly known as Bobby Shmurda, is finally being released from prison. Fans of the rapper are losing their minds.

Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and possession of weapons. He was arrested alongside his friend and fellow rapper, Rowdy Rebel, who was released last month.

In September 2020, he suffered a setback after a judge denied him parole. He was, instead, given a new maximum sentence expiration date on December 11, 2021.

Last month, Bobby Shmurda was granted conditional release from the Department of Corrections, which is now set to take place on February 23, 2021.

Bobby Shmurda also returned to Instagram. He shared a clip from the opening scene of Christopher Walken's "King Of New York" with the following caption:

"How the f*ck y'all forgot about me?"

Bobby Shmurda release date: Rapper set to be released, and Twitter users can't get enough of it

Bobby Shmurda has already been released from prison, according to multiple sources online. There's yet to be any official confirmation, though.

#BobbyShmurda has finally been released from prison, he took to Instagram, archived all of his posts and shared the opening scene of Christopher Walken’s, ‘King Of New York', to announce his release with the caption that reads “How the f** y’all forget about me🤨” ... pic.twitter.com/LLByYeaEiS — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 22, 2021

Breaking News: Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison https://t.co/0RrlNpdslB pic.twitter.com/u2soqpmI9a — CTRL (@ctrInow) February 22, 2021

The 26-year-old rapper from Florida kicked off his rapping career promisingly with the release of the track "Hot N*gga." It peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the song's success, he was signed to Epic Records. He then began to frequently collaborate with Rowdy Rebel. His career suffered a major setback with a prison sentence.

He was arrested in 2014 on counts of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a gun.

In an exclusive with TMZ, Bobby Shmurda stated that he is looking forward to making music and spending some quality time with his family.

Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which were in the form of memes.

Here are some of the funniest memes on Twitter after the news of his release:

BREAKING NEWS: NASA reports that the hat belonging to rapper Bobby Shmurda is re-entering the atmosphere after his release from prison. pic.twitter.com/8hH66CbYJp — 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is home after serving his 7 year sentence, took an extra 2 years imprisonment so his friend Rowdy Rebel would get a lighter sentence. Solid.



Welcome home King 👑pic.twitter.com/cWLLceizgm — reisshaldane (@reisshaldane) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda: "ah ah ah"



"JUNGLE BEATS, HOLLA AT ME"



Everyone in 2014: pic.twitter.com/7mOReKS5nD — babylon. (@broztitute) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda's back & so is the Hat ladies & gentleman!!! pic.twitter.com/Isp6lgrn1a — babylon. (@broztitute) February 22, 2021

bobby shmurda hat returning to earth since he free pic.twitter.com/gRyzXA0uz2 — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) February 22, 2021

Twitter waking up to news of Bobby Shmurda’s release pic.twitter.com/XqnPbeNzO8 — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) February 22, 2021

BOBBY SHMURDA FREE ??? TIME TO BRING THE GOAT SNIPPET BACK ! YESSSIR pic.twitter.com/CN1xzvZqni — dawg, eat a dick (@Kashdidthemost) February 22, 2021

BOBBY SHMURDA’S RETURN IS GOING TO BE LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/8tU4dJSfEC — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) February 18, 2021

They freed Bobby Shmurda , the Earth can finally become this ! 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/BqUlvaZYRa — Bandit (@ZayTheAnalyst) February 22, 2021

BOBBY SHMURDA IS FREE MFSSSS !!! WE LITTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/ph5xQxMfte — 𝒟 𝒜 𝒮 𝒰 𝒩 🎾 (@dasunnn) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda out of jail? pic.twitter.com/PLDzGUpqvi — Mango (@Bruh_mango) February 22, 2021

YALL BETTER WAKE UP!!!! BOBBY SHMURDA FREE! pic.twitter.com/4jXOEyznMO — Thee BLACK Stali (@ChocolateMedusa) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is free and alive and y’all niggas sleep!? GET YALL ASSES UP AND REJOICE! pic.twitter.com/Uv67ctaVeq — r✰lph🧙🏾‍♂️ (@fcknggt) February 22, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO BOBBY SHMURDA IS FREE pic.twitter.com/4Ff2XydUio — 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) February 22, 2021

6ix9ine trolling on Instagram and then finding out Bobby Shmurda is out pic.twitter.com/QqyMRshC8r — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) February 22, 2021

me and the boys finding out that Bobby Shmurda has been freed pic.twitter.com/gB2qD7Uj9A — Tyrøne ⛈ (@HittaDraco) February 22, 2021

They let Bobby Shmurda free and y’all niggas barely up. I’m disgusted with y’all. It’s celebration time. Get up pic.twitter.com/kx0075z1Pd — 🌸🌬 (@AZgetsMeWetter) February 22, 2021

Black people kept Bobby Shmurda relevant for six year & he gets released during the Black History Month pic.twitter.com/wJJRiGvjBE — babylon. (@broztitute) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is set to return to the music industry after a five-year hiatus. Fans will now be looking forward to seeing what the rapper has in store for them on the music front.

Bobby Shmurda will be on parole till 2026.