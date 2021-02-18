Meek Mill sparks backlash over "Kobe Bryant chopper" lyric in Lil Baby collab

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, has come under fire for his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, in which he made an insensitive reference to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic passing.
The 33-year-old rapper is certainly no stranger to controversy with his recent altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine going viral all over social media.
However, his decision to rap about Kobe Bryant's unfortunate demise has incited a wave of criticism online, with a majority slamming it as "distasteful" and highly insensitive.
In the exclusive "Kobe" snippet that has surfaced online, Meek Mill can be seen mouthing the following lines, which refer to the NBA legend's tragic helicopter crash:
"And if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe"
With the rapper constantly finding himself on the wrong side of the headlines of late, it appears that his recent Kobe reference has acted as the spark, which has now triggered large-scale dissent online.
Meek Mill slammed for Kobe Bryant lyric in new song
Ever since a snippet of the unreleased Kobe song recently made its way onto social media, public sentiment towards Meek Mill has drastically veered downhill.
Meek Mill's decision to rap about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020, has sparked severe backlash online.
Here are some of the reactions online, as incensed fans took to Twitter to slam Meek Mill and issue a clarion call for his long-overdue cancelation.
A majority of Twitter users deployed the use of memes to express discontent with Meek Mill's unwarranted Kobe reference:
Meek Mill recently grabbed headlines with his parking lot altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine, in which the duo reportedly almost came to blows.
Barely had the internet come to terms with that development that Meek Mills is back at it yet again.
By the looks of reactions online, it seems like his Kobe reference has touched upon a severe raw nerve with fans of Kobe Bryant.Published 18 Feb 2021, 11:33 IST