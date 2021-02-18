Meek Mill sparks backlash over "Kobe Bryant chopper" lyric in Lil Baby collab

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, has come under fire for his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, in which he made an insensitive reference to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic passing.

The 33-year-old rapper is certainly no stranger to controversy with his recent altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine going viral all over social media.

However, his decision to rap about Kobe Bryant's unfortunate demise has incited a wave of criticism online, with a majority slamming it as "distasteful" and highly insensitive.

Meek Mill is a topic of discussion after a preview of the song “Kobe” featuring Lil Baby has surfaced. In the song, Meek referenced Kobe’s death saying, “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it’ll be another Kobe.” Roommates, what's y'all think about this? pic.twitter.com/uxjbAlXb3S — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 18, 2021

“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” - Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6 — Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021

In the exclusive "Kobe" snippet that has surfaced online, Meek Mill can be seen mouthing the following lines, which refer to the NBA legend's tragic helicopter crash:

"And if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe"

With the rapper constantly finding himself on the wrong side of the headlines of late, it appears that his recent Kobe reference has acted as the spark, which has now triggered large-scale dissent online.

Meek Mill slammed for Kobe Bryant lyric in new song

Advertisement

Ever since a snippet of the unreleased Kobe song recently made its way onto social media, public sentiment towards Meek Mill has drastically veered downhill.

Meek Mill's decision to rap about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020, has sparked severe backlash online.

Here are some of the reactions online, as incensed fans took to Twitter to slam Meek Mill and issue a clarion call for his long-overdue cancelation.

A majority of Twitter users deployed the use of memes to express discontent with Meek Mill's unwarranted Kobe reference:

I hope I don’t see anybody defending Meek Mill for that trash, offensive ass line about Kobe. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill’s fate after that terrible Kobe bar pic.twitter.com/Wpdy4zpkIh — Baby Durag 🦖 (@pretty_p_korbo) February 18, 2021

Every time Meek Mill opens his mouth this picture makes more sense pic.twitter.com/fqhJwhrQK4 — Kenny 🥷🏿 🇲🇽 (@Kenny71400v2) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill said what about Kobe.. going out with your chopper?! 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wul9aOEa38 — Dirk Diggler (@jasodatdude) February 18, 2021

How black Twitter is doing Meek Mill after hearing that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/lrU6w8cfOj — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021

Lil baby watching meek mill in the studio when he said that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/jPc5hixC4W — Noah (@alan_noah05) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Meek mill really thought that verse was acceptable... pic.twitter.com/w78visAsc9 — niya;) (@AniyaNevaeh_) February 18, 2021

Kobe dropping down from heaven to slap the shit outta Meek Mill for his line in that verse pic.twitter.com/pUwGsT7V7p — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021

Kobe fans when we catch Meek Mill in LA 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Q3BgW8fPDk — jesus (@MambaArmy4Lyfe) February 18, 2021

I am once again asking that we cancel meek mill pic.twitter.com/zJkMbGDxGV — ewa (@ewaahahaha) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

this is the same Meek Mill y’all are expecting common sense from btw 💀 pic.twitter.com/Mm0iSZNDEq — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 18, 2021

me whenever meek mill open his mouth: pic.twitter.com/FxqV1Z9e93 — strong . (@jayngb6) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill been a clown but too say that line about Kobe & a choppa...... ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH??? pic.twitter.com/eFCCRKXmPy — . (@IovelsX) February 18, 2021

Meek using Kobe's Death in a rap Bar pic.twitter.com/nd7cmCAec5 — Papi HATHAWAY 🇯🇲 (@HeadcACE1906) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Nobody:



Meek Mill: “I’m bout to say sum dumb” pic.twitter.com/lXkzOl7SJt — King Juwan (@KingTrillaX) February 18, 2021

The Internet looking at Meek Mill after his line about Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/FxGqFNtEbF — The Tweet (@TheTweetForYou) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill actually thought that Kobe line was a good idea?? pic.twitter.com/WKf1B6QmTx — 𝒩𝒶𝒾 (@naiathelion) February 18, 2021

Keep Kobe name out your mouth @MeekMill



You're a walking L pic.twitter.com/mJlmuxzLAQ — LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

meek mill fans listening to this pic.twitter.com/1rgBGpfvbn — ً (@KobesBurner_v2) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill recently grabbed headlines with his parking lot altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine, in which the duo reportedly almost came to blows.

Barely had the internet come to terms with that development that Meek Mills is back at it yet again.

By the looks of reactions online, it seems like his Kobe reference has touched upon a severe raw nerve with fans of Kobe Bryant.