"I just don't like him": PewDiePie reveals why he dissed 6ix9ine in "Coco," calls him a "coward"

The world's biggest YouTuber, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently shocked the world with the release of his Cocomelon diss track, in which he surprisingly fired shots at controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The 31-year old Swedish YouTuber has been trending on social media ever since he released "Coco" - a no-holds barred diss track in which he takes aim at close rival and children's nursery rhyme channel Cocomelon.

However, what ended up becoming the cynosure of all eyes were the brutal references to Tekashi 6ix9ine thoughout the song.

From calling him a snitch to insinuating that he is a pedophile, PewDiePie proceeds to launch a scathing attack upon the rapper. It left several wondering: Why exactly did PewDiePie diss 6ix9ine?

PewDiePie explains why he dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine

In a clip from his recent Minecraft stream, PewDiePie provides the low-down on why exactly he decided to diss 6ix9ine.

Calling him a "coward", he begins by mocking him, as he claims that 6ix9ine is scared of getting beaten up by him:

"Six Nine has been awfully quiet hasn't he? F*****g coward! He's scared, you know he's scared , I'm not even joking about it . Imagine getting beaten up by a Swedish man, there's just no recovery. There's just no excuse and he knows that."

He then casually reveals why he called him out in his recent Cocomelon diss track:

"A lot of people are confused why I called out Six Nine ...I just don't like him! "

With his brutal honesty, PewDiePie seems to have provided the answer as to why he decided to diss 6ix9ine in "Coco".

While his call-out may have taken fans by surprise, a majority have lapped it up, even going to the extent of already picking sides if the two were to get into a fight:

After the monumental success of B*tch Lasagna, PewDiePie has once again delivered the goods with his near-perfect Cocomelon diss track, which has raked in almost 10 million views so far.

Witth PewDiePie having thrown down the gauntlet, it remains to be see if 6ix9ine does indeed respond to the call-out or not.