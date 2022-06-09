Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 So Nice Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her So Nice tour slated for this June. The tour will go up to November. Jepsen is supported on tour with Empress Of, slated to release her Save Me EP. Bleachers will also support Carly Rae Jepsen for some shows.

Tickets for the Carly Rae Jepsen shows are available via Ticketmaster.

The Call Me Maybe artist recently released the single Western Wind, which she debuted at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She co-wrote the track with Rostam Batmanglij, with whom she previously made E•mo•tion’s Warm Blood. The artist could likely announce new music this year.

Carly Rae Jepsen So Nice 2022 dates

June 25 Minneapolis, MN - Twin Cities Pride June 30 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter July 02 Copenhagen, Denmark - Nibe Festival July 06 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival July 09 Bristol, England - Bristol Pride 2022 July 11 London, England - Somerset House July 14 Calgary, Alberta - Calgary Stampede August 20 Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic 2022 August 21 Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic 2022 September 21 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion September 22, Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage September 24 Montreal, Quebec - M Telus September 26 Boston, MA - Roadrunner September 28, New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall September 29, Washington, D.C. - The Anthem October 01 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia October 02 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa October 04 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre October 05 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern October 07 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival October 09 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall October 10 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom October 12 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom October 14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center October 15 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas October 17 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre October 18 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre October 20 Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre October 21 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley October 23 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater October 26 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo October 29 Vancouver, British Columbia - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre November 02 Madison, WI - The Sylvee November 04 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater November 05 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

More about Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen started her career in a musical theatre program at the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria, British Columbia. She completed her studies and relocated to Vancouver. She stood third on the fifth season of Canadian Idol in 2007. In 2008, Jepsen released her folk-influenced debut studio album, Tug of War. Her breakthrough came with 2012’s Call Me Maybe, which garnered mainstream popularity. The song reached number one in 18 countries.

After a hit single, Carly Rae Jepsen was signed to a joint worldwide record deal with School Boy Records and Interscope Records. Her second studio album, Kiss, was released later that year. She also made her debut on the Broadway stage as Cinderella in 2014, after which she released her third studio album, Emotion.

In 2016, Jepsen performed in the television special Grease: Live and lent her voice to the animated film Ballerina. In 2019, she released her fourth studio album, Dedicated, with a follow-up album titled Dedicated Side B one year later.

