Cafe Tacvba 2023 U.S. tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Cafe Tacvba have announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 14, 2023, to December 1, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour will be a follow-up to the band's shows in Hollywood Bowl last week, which were also sold out.

The band announced the new tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code CAFEENUSA. General tickets will be available from August 18, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9171rI7/cafe-tacvba-events).

Cafe Tacvba to bring their greatest hits to the tour

Cafe Tacvba has currently embarked on a series of concerts in Mexico, which will be followed by the newly announced tour. While the exact set list has not been announced, the band is expected to bring their greatest hits to the show.

The full list of dates and venues for the Cafe Tacvba US tour is given below:

October 14, 2023 - Miami, Florida at Revolution

October 17, 2023 - Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

October 18, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theater

October 20, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

October 22, 2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore (Charlotte)

October 24, 2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

November 30, 2023 - Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live

December 1, 2023 - Porterville, California at Eagle Mountain Casino

Tracing Cafe Tacvba and their music career

Cafe Tacvba began as a collaboration between Rubén Albarrán and Joselo Rangel after they met while studying at the Metropolitan Autonomous University in the graphic design department.

Soon after the other two members of the band, Emmanuel del Real and Enrique Rangel joined. The band's albums are almost always produced by Argentine composer Gustavo Santanolla.

The band derives its name from the influential el Café de Tacuba, a cafe in downtown Mexico City that became a cultural gathering spot for members of the Pacchuco counter-culture movement. Pacchuco has been acknowledged by the band to be one of the influences on their musical style.

The band started gaining international prominence with their fifth studio album, Cuatro Caminos, which was released on July 1, 2003. The album won the Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album award at the 2004 Grammy Awards. Music from the album has also been featured in the Electronic Arts published sports simulation game FIFA Football 2004.

Cafe Tacvba had their latest major success with their eighth studio album, Jei Beibi, which was released on May 5, 2017. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums album chart. The album also peaked at number 48 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums album chart.