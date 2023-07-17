"Never knew I needed this": Fans go gaga over Eminem and Ed Sheeran's epic Lose Yourself collab 

Ed Sheeran performed at the Ford Field in Detroit, Colorado, on July 15, 2023, as part of his The Subtract Tour, which in support of his sixth studio album, − (subtract). During the performance, the singer-songwriter continued his collaboration with Eminem, with the latter performing Stan and Lose Yourself with Sheeran.

The collaboration has generated praise from fans, who did not waste time rushing to social media to show their appreciation, as exemplified by the following tweet by a netizen:

The Detroit collaboration is the latest in a long history of collaboration between Sheeran and Eminem, with the first such collaboration being the guest appearance of Sheeran on Eminem's song, River, in 2017.

Fans excited about the latest collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Eminem

Ed Sheeran began the collaboration by stating to the crowd his admiration for the city and the rapper:

I’ve always been excited to come and play in Detroit. I wonder if i can play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight? I think you know it.

The rapper joined Sheeran midway through the chorus of Loose Yourself. Once Sheeran finished the song, he addressed the crowd, saying that he is going to perform another track:

He was gonna come on and do one song, and I said, ‘You can’t come on in Detroit and do just one song. Do you want to hear another?'”

The two then belted out Stan.

Fans appreciated the collaboration between the singer and the rapper, with many sharing footage of the iconic moment on social media and gushing over the same.

Yash werewolf @yashsayings What a beautiful video this is..!!



Ed Sheeran x Eminem performed Lose Yourself in Detroit last night..



Ed's team posted this Instagram

Dave Holmes @DaveHolmesTV When you go to an Ed Sheeran concert and Eminem shows up unannounced…

Wangs @wanglewood When @Eminem shows up at a concert in Detroit for the first time in years 🤯. The loudest I've ever heard a stadium. Thanks @edsheeran for a great night!

OLAMIDE 🌸💖 @Olamide0fficial Ed Sheeran and Eminem performed Lose Yourself together in Detroit and the crowd lost their voices from screaming. Iconic moment!!!

More about Ed Sheeran and his music career

Ed Sheeran began his music career with his debut studio album, +, which was released on September 9, 2011. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Irish, and Kiwi album charts.

Following the success of this debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album, x, which was released on June 23, 2014, and peaked on the UK, Australian, Canadian, Danish, German, Irish, Kiwi, and Swedish charts, as well as the Billboard 200 album charts.

The singer released his third studio album, ÷, on March 3, 2017. The album continued the singer's chart success, peaking as a chart-topper on all the major album charts, including the UK and Irish album charts.

Ed Sheeran released his fourth studio album, No.6 Collaborations Project, on July 12, 2019. The album peaked as a chart topper on all the major charts and reached platinum and gold sale status on several.

The singer's fifth album, =, a continuation of the mathematical symbol albums, was released on October 29, 2021. The album also peaked as a chart-topper on all the major album charts.