What did Melle Mell say about Eminem? 50 Cent slams rapper over 'white' comment 

On March 5, 2023, Melle Mell commented on Eminem's position on the recent Top 50 Rappers of All Time list by Billboard and Vibe. He spoke to The Art of Dialouge and claimed the rapper was placed in the top five of the list because he is white.

He said:

"Obviously, he’s a capable rapper. If we was talkin’ about sales, he sold more than everybody, if you talkin’ about rhyme style, okay, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white! He’s white!"

Melle Mel continued:

"So now, if Eminem was just another n*gga like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list? When a n*gga that can rhyme just as good as him is [No.] 35? That had records and all that. He’s 35. He’s white.”

The rapper's comments led to backlash from 50 Cent, who mentioned that 'the culture has grown.' He stated that he did not know where he would be today if it wasn't for Eminem.

As per The Source, in a now-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent said:

"There was more money selling dope than being in Hip Hop when Melly Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much. I am not sure if it would be what it is today with out artist like Eminem. Sh*t I am not sure I would be who I am with out him but you know it is competitive so n****s gonna hate. LOL f**k outta here ! We sucker free."

"I’d be greater than Elvis" - Melle Mel on if he was white

Continuing his comments on what he perceives to be racial bias within the music industry, Melle Mel claimed he could have been more famous than Presley if he was white.

He told the publication:

"And the point is this – if I was white, n****, I’d be greater than Elvis … Melle Mel is greater than Elvis. Melle Mel is the greatest white man that has ever lived. He came up with a culture. He was part of a culture that changed the whole world. That is a great as* white man right there. But I’m not white. I’m one of the n****."

Melle Mel began his music career in the 1970s

Melvin Glover, better known by his stage name Grandmaster Melle Mel, was born on May 15, 1961, in New York City, US. He began rapping in the 1970s and is also known for being the lead vocalist of the hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five.

Following the formation of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, the group had a series of successes with their singles, including Superrappin, topping the R&B charts.

Following the Reagan administration's "War on Drugs" policy in the late 1970s, the group became more involved with the politically charged hip-hop subgenre of conscious hip-hop. Their music then focused on the thematic exploration of the impact of the racially biased War on Drugs policies on black communities.

The band released the single The Message on July 1, 1982, achieving critical acclaim. The song was consistently rated the best hip-hop song of the year by critics and is credited with bringing emcee culture to the mainstream. The song has since then been utilized in a number of shows and was covered by the band Timbuktu in 2013.

