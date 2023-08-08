Luis Miguel 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Mexican singer and record producer Luis Miguel has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from January 20, 2024, to June 16, 2024, in venues across Central and South America, the United States, Canada, and Europe. The tour will be a follow-up to the singer's current 2023 tour, which is scheduled to end on November 5, 2023.
The new tour was announced exclusively via Billboard Magazine as well as on Luis Miguel's official Instagram page on August 7, 2023.
The presale for the Luis Miguel tour will be available Thursday, August 10, at 10:00 am ET and can be accessed via the official Ticketmaster event page.
General tickets for the tour will be available on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, they will be available to purchase from the Songkick website.
Luis Miguel building momentum for his music with tour
Luis Miguel's songs have recently crossed a record-breaking 100 million streams, the highest ever for a Latin American singer. Continuing his success streak, the Latin pop artist is on a US tour that will end with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on November 23, 2023. The tour has been well received by audiences, with most shows already sold out.
Following the 2023 tour, Luis Miguel will embark on a major tour in 2024 that will kick off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on January 20, 2024, and end on June 16, 2024, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The dates and venues of which, as announced currently, are given below:
- January 20, 2024 — Santo Domingo, Dominica at TBA
- January 23, 2024 — San Juan, Puerto Rico at TBA
- January 27, 2024 — Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala at TBA
- January 30, 2024 — San Salvador, El Salvador at TBA
- February 2, 2024 — Tegucigalpa, Honduras at TBA
- February 5, 2024 — Managua, Nicaragua at TBA
- February 8, 2024 — San José, Costa Rica at TBA
- February 12, 2024 — Caracas, Venezuela at TBA
- February 15, 2024 — Medellín, Colombia at TBA
- February 17, 2024 — Bogotá, Colombia at TBA
- February 21, 2024 — Quito, Ecuador at TBA
- February 24, 2024 — Lima, Perú at TBA
- March 2, 2024 — Santiago, Chile at TBA
- March 8, 2024 — Buenos Aires, Argentina at TBA
- March 14, 2024 — Córdoba, Argentina at TBA
- March 16, 2024 — Montevideo, Uruguay at TBA
- March 20, 2024 — Asunción, Paraguay at TBA
- March 23, 2024 — Sao Paolo, Brasil at TBA
- March 28, 2024 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia at TBA
- April 4, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- April 5, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Mada Center
- April 7, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- April 11, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- April 13, 2024 — Fresno, California at Save Mart Center
- April 14, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center
- April 17, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at TBA
- April 19, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at TBA
- April 20, 2024 — Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena
- April 25, 2024 — Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
- April 26, 2024 — Ontario, California at Toyota Arena
- April 28, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- May 2, 2024 — El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center
- May 4, 2024 — Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena
- May 5, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center ATX
- May 8, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 10, 2024 — Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena
- May 11, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
- May 15, 2024 — Houston, Texas at TBA
- May 18, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- May 23, 2024 — Toronto, Canada at Scotiabank Arena
- May 24, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada at Centre Bell
- May 26, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at TBA
- May 30, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena
- June 1, 2024 — New York City (Brooklyn), New York at Barclays Center
- June 2, 2024 — Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- June 5, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- June 6, 2024 — Sunrise, Florida at TBA
- June 8, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- June 12, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- June 14, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at The Bridgestone Arena
- June 16, 2024 — Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
More about Luis Miguel and his music career
Grammy Award winner Luis Miguel had his first major success with his seventh studio album, 20 Años, which was released on May 18, 1990. The album sold more than three million copies worldwide.
Luis Miguel continued his international success with his sixteenth studio album, México en la Piel, which was released on November 9, 2004. The album remains his most successful album to date, with multiple platinum and diamond certifications for album sales.
The singer released his latest studio album, ¡México Por Siempre!, on November 24, 2017. The album's supporting tour set the record for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist ever, with a revenue of more than $64 million dollars.