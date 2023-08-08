Luis Miguel 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Mexican singer and record producer Luis Miguel has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from January 20, 2024, to June 16, 2024, in venues across Central and South America, the United States, Canada, and Europe. The tour will be a follow-up to the singer's current 2023 tour, which is scheduled to end on November 5, 2023.

The new tour was announced exclusively via Billboard Magazine as well as on Luis Miguel's official Instagram page on August 7, 2023.

The presale for the Luis Miguel tour will be available Thursday, August 10, at 10:00 am ET and can be accessed via the official Ticketmaster event page.

General tickets for the tour will be available on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, they will be available to purchase from the Songkick website.

Luis Miguel building momentum for his music with tour

Luis Miguel's songs have recently crossed a record-breaking 100 million streams, the highest ever for a Latin American singer. Continuing his success streak, the Latin pop artist is on a US tour that will end with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on November 23, 2023. The tour has been well received by audiences, with most shows already sold out.

Following the 2023 tour, Luis Miguel will embark on a major tour in 2024 that will kick off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on January 20, 2024, and end on June 16, 2024, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The dates and venues of which, as announced currently, are given below:

January 20, 2024 — Santo Domingo, Dominica at TBA

January 23, 2024 — San Juan, Puerto Rico at TBA

January 27, 2024 — Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala at TBA

January 30, 2024 — San Salvador, El Salvador at TBA

February 2, 2024 — Tegucigalpa, Honduras at TBA

February 5, 2024 — Managua, Nicaragua at TBA

February 8, 2024 — San José, Costa Rica at TBA

February 12, 2024 — Caracas, Venezuela at TBA

February 15, 2024 — Medellín, Colombia at TBA

February 17, 2024 — Bogotá, Colombia at TBA

February 21, 2024 — Quito, Ecuador at TBA

February 24, 2024 — Lima, Perú at TBA

March 2, 2024 — Santiago, Chile at TBA

March 8, 2024 — Buenos Aires, Argentina at TBA

March 14, 2024 — Córdoba, Argentina at TBA

March 16, 2024 — Montevideo, Uruguay at TBA

March 20, 2024 — Asunción, Paraguay at TBA

March 23, 2024 — Sao Paolo, Brasil at TBA

March 28, 2024 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia at TBA

April 4, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

April 5, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Mada Center

April 7, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

April 11, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Chase Center

April 13, 2024 — Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

April 14, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center

April 17, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at TBA

April 19, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at TBA

April 20, 2024 — Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

April 25, 2024 — Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

April 26, 2024 — Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

April 28, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

May 2, 2024 — El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center

May 4, 2024 — Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

May 5, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center ATX

May 8, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

May 10, 2024 — Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

May 11, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

May 15, 2024 — Houston, Texas at TBA

May 18, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 23, 2024 — Toronto, Canada at Scotiabank Arena

May 24, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada at Centre Bell

May 26, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at TBA

May 30, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

June 1, 2024 — New York City (Brooklyn), New York at Barclays Center

June 2, 2024 — Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 5, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

June 6, 2024 — Sunrise, Florida at TBA

June 8, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 12, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

June 14, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at The Bridgestone Arena

June 16, 2024 — Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

More about Luis Miguel and his music career

Grammy Award winner Luis Miguel had his first major success with his seventh studio album, 20 Años, which was released on May 18, 1990. The album sold more than three million copies worldwide.

Luis Miguel continued his international success with his sixteenth studio album, México en la Piel, which was released on November 9, 2004. The album remains his most successful album to date, with multiple platinum and diamond certifications for album sales.

The singer released his latest studio album, ¡México Por Siempre!, on November 24, 2017. The album's supporting tour set the record for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist ever, with a revenue of more than $64 million dollars.