"History Maker Jimin": ARMYs rejoice as the singer creates a new Guinness World Record for the most streamed K-pop artist on Spotify

On May 26, 2023, Guinness World Records announced BTS' Jimin had become the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach the milestone of one billion streams on Spotify under the male category. The Like Crazy singer did it within 393 days, beating fellow BTS member Jungkook, who set the aforementioned record two months ago.

The Guinness World Records is one of the most trustworthy and renowned reference books and is famous for maintaining records of unique achievements in different fields, including entertainment, education, sports, and more.

As soon as the news broke, fans were overwhelmed and could not contain their joy, and took to social media to express themselves. One user tweeted:

JIMIN DATA (REST) @PJM_data 🥳



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

BILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

RECORD BREAKER JIMIN

#GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin

Jimin now holds the Guinness World Record as the fastest K-pop soloist in history to reach 1B streams on Spotify!

Fans are elated and proud of Jimin for his latest feat

Like Crazy singer's feat (Image via Guinness World Records Twitter)

As the fans heard about Jimin's latest Guinness World Record, they started flooding social media with congratulatory posts for the idol. Fans started trending the Like Crazy singer's name under different hashtags, including GuinnessWorldRecordsForJimin, HistoryMakerJimin, Record Breaker, and more.

Many fans also reminisced about how much sheer hard work he put in to achieve his feat. He left his hometown of Busan for Seoul to fulfill his dreams and debuted as an idol without any vocal preparation; he practiced alone without any expensive classes. Fans have been jotting down the sacrifices and struggles he has gone through to achieve this feat. The Like Crazy singer started trending on Twitter with over 70k tweets to his name.

Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal



He achieved this in 393 days.



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! 🥳

We are always proud of you.



#GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin

Park Jimin now officially holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest solo K-pop artist to achieve 1 billion streams in Spotify history!!

지민 STAN ¹³ 🤍 (REST) @Busanking_13



#GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin

Jimin left his hometown Busan to travel to Seoul and fulfill his dreams of success, he debuted as an idol without any vocal preparation, he watched to the other members take classes and then he would practice alone, until

hope⁷ @winnttaebear



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

BILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

RECORD BREAKER JIMIN

#GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin

#HistoryMakerJimin RT AND REPLYCONGRATULATIONS JIMINBILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMINGUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMINRECORD BREAKER JIMIN RT AND REPLYCONGRATULATIONS JIMIN BILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMIN GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMINRECORD BREAKER JIMIN #GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin #HistoryMakerJimin https://t.co/4E9NP7wCE2

PJM FRANCE @PJM_France



BILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

JIMIN ENDED KPOP

#GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN is trending with more than 70K tweets 🥳

Heena⁷ @13_moonchild_



CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

BILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMIN

RECORD BREAKER JIMIN

#GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin

#HistoryMakerJimin Park Jimin, you're on another level! WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOUCONGRATULATIONS JIMINBILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMINGUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMINRECORD BREAKER JIMIN Park Jimin, you're on another level! WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU 🔥CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN BILLION RECORD ARTIST JIMIN GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ARTIST JIMINRECORD BREAKER JIMIN #GuinnessWorldRecordForJimin #HistoryMakerJimin https://t.co/UQtejthAJV

The record of the fastest solo K-pop artist with over one billion streams on Spotify was previously achieved by BTS' Jungkook with only three songs, including Stay Alive, Left and Right (with Charlie Puth), and Dreamers, but the Like Crazy singer succeeded over the Alive singer's record. It took Jungkook sixteen more days than the Promise singer to achieve the aforementioned record.

Meanwhile, as per Guinness World Records, the reason behind the massive surge in the singer's popularity is because of his debut album FACE, which was released on March 24, 2023, with six tracks. Fans loved the main track Like Crazy, which also made him the first K-pop soloist to rank No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

His solo album includes six tracks, including Like Crazy, Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and the English version of the main track Like Crazy.

Jimin was recently featured in the newest campaign video for Tiffany & Co.

The Like Crazy singer's earlier releases, including Promise and Christmas Love , were also made available on the streaming platform Spotify due to the huge demand of the fans and during the scheduled release of the idol's solo debut album, FACE. He recently became the global ambassador for renowned and expensive brands, including French multinational luxury fashion house Dior and American jewelry luxury brand Tiffany & Co.

Jimin was recently featured in the newest campaign video for Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany T collection and attended the inauguration of the brand's NYC flagship store, The Landmark. He was also spotted supporting fellow BTS member Suga during the latter's solo trek, the Agust D Tour.

BTS' Jimin has recently participated in the American film Fast X's OST, Angel Pt.1, along with other singers, including Muni Long, JVKE, Kodak Black, and NLE Choppa.

