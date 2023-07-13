Tesseract War of Being World tour 2023-24: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Tesseract have announced a new world tour, titled The War Of Being World Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 5, 2023, to May 19, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and Asia. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, The War Of Being.
Tesseract announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Intervals, Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the tour will be released in four phases. Tickets for the North American, UK, Europe, and Asia tour dates will be available from July 14, 2023, at 9:00 am. local time.
Tickets for the Japan and Singapore tour dates will be released in October 2023. Tickets for Hong Kong and yet-to-be-revealed Taiwan dates will be released in 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced but they can be availed via the band's official website (https://tesseract.os.fan/).
Tesseract is building momentum for a new album with a tour
Tesseract will be releasing its fifth studio album, The War of Being, sometime in September 2023. In a general press statement, Tesseract revealed the themes behind the new album, stating:
"War of Being’ is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego.It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It’s the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to ‘Tear the mask away,’ and reveal your true self.”
The full list of dates and venues for the Tesseract world tour is given below:
- October 5, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground
- October 6, 2023 – Charleston, South Carolina at Music Farm
- October 7, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Norva
- October 8, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!
- October 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues
- October 11, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre
- October 13, 2023 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza
- October 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise
- October 15, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TLA
- October 17, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Corona Theatre
- October 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall
- October 20, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Elevation
- October 21, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Red Flag
- October 23, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall
- October 24, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
- October 26, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox
- October 27, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore
- October 28, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory
- October 29, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theatre
- October 31, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom
- November 1, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Regent Theatre
- November 3, 2023 – San Diego, California at Observatory North Park
- November 4, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Nile Theater
- November 5, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel
- November 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Granada Theater
- November 8, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s
- November 9, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live
- November 11, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at The Orpheum
- November 12, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre
- November 13, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl
- January 18, 2024 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal
- January 19, 2024 – Villeurbanne, France at CCO La Rayonne
- January 20, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sala Apollo
- January 21, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Sala MON Live Madrid
- January 23, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan
- January 25, 2024 – Strasbourg, France at Artefact La Lateire
- January 26, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Muziekcentrum Trix
- January 27, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at Im Wiezmann
- January 28, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz
- January 30, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Komplex
- February 1, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Palac Akropolis
- February 2, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Halle
- February 3, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Simm City
- February 4, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Babra Negra
- February 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbia Theater
- February 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja
- February 9, 2024 – Tampere, Finland at Tampereen Tavara-asema
- February 10, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Tavastia Club
- February 12, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fryshuset Klubben
- February 13, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Vulkan Oslo
- February 15, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio
- February 16, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspan
- February 17, 2024 – Koln, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria
- February 18, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg
- February 20, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City
- February 21, 2024 – Birmingham, UK O2 Institute
- February 22, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy
- February 23, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town
- February 24, 2024 – Manchester O2 Ritz
- February 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG 3 Studio Warehouse
- February 27, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at The Academy
- April 26, 2024 – Gurugram, India at Imperfecto Patio
- April 27, 2024 – Mumbai, India at Dublin Square
- April 28, 2024 – Bengaluru, India at GYLT
- May 2, 2024 – Woolloongabba, Australia at The Princess Theatre
- May 3, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Metro Theatre
- May 4, 2024 – Thornbury, Australia at The Croxton Bandroom
- May 7, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Magnet House Night Club
- May 11, 2024 – Singapore City, Singapore at Aliwal Arts Center
- May 13, 2024 – Khet Pathum Wan, Thailand at Lido Connect
- May 15, 2024 – Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at EMAX
- May 18, 2024 – Shibuya City, Japan at Shibuya Cyclone
- May 19, 2024 – Shibuya City, Japan at Shibuya Cyclone
Tracing Tesseract and their music career
Tesseract released their debut studio album, One, on March 22, 2011. The album failed to chart. The band had their first chart breakthrough with their subsequent album, Altered State, which was released on May 27, 2013. The album peaked at number 94 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Tesseract released their third studio album, Polaris, on September 18, 2015. The album built upon the band's previous success, peaking at number 65 on the UK album chart.
Tesseract are best known for their fourth studio album, Sonder, released on April 20, 2018. The album peaked at number 31 on the Austrian album chart and number 47 on the Australian album chart.