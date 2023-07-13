Tesseract War of Being World tour 2023-24: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Tesseract have announced a new world tour, titled The War Of Being World Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 5, 2023, to May 19, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and Asia. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, The War Of Being.

Tesseract announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Intervals, Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be released in four phases. Tickets for the North American, UK, Europe, and Asia tour dates will be available from July 14, 2023, at 9:00 am. local time.

Tickets for the Japan and Singapore tour dates will be released in October 2023. Tickets for Hong Kong and yet-to-be-revealed Taiwan dates will be released in 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced but they can be availed via the band's official website (https://tesseract.os.fan/).

Tesseract is building momentum for a new album with a tour

Tesseract will be releasing its fifth studio album, The War of Being, sometime in September 2023. In a general press statement, Tesseract revealed the themes behind the new album, stating:

"War of Being’ is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego.It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It’s the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to ‘Tear the mask away,’ and reveal your true self.”

The full list of dates and venues for the Tesseract world tour is given below:

October 5, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

October 6, 2023 – Charleston, South Carolina at Music Farm

October 7, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at Norva

October 8, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!

October 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

October 11, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

October 13, 2023 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

October 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise

October 15, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TLA

October 17, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Corona Theatre

October 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

October 20, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Elevation

October 21, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Red Flag

October 23, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall

October 24, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

October 26, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

October 27, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore

October 28, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory

October 29, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theatre

October 31, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom

November 1, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Regent Theatre

November 3, 2023 – San Diego, California at Observatory North Park

November 4, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Nile Theater

November 5, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel

November 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Granada Theater

November 8, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

November 9, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live

November 11, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at The Orpheum

November 12, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

November 13, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl

January 18, 2024 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal

January 19, 2024 – Villeurbanne, France at CCO La Rayonne

January 20, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sala Apollo

January 21, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Sala MON Live Madrid

January 23, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan

January 25, 2024 – Strasbourg, France at Artefact La Lateire

January 26, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Muziekcentrum Trix

January 27, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at Im Wiezmann

January 28, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

January 30, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Komplex

February 1, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Palac Akropolis

February 2, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Halle

February 3, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Simm City

February 4, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Babra Negra

February 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbia Theater

February 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

February 9, 2024 – Tampere, Finland at Tampereen Tavara-asema

February 10, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Tavastia Club

February 12, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fryshuset Klubben

February 13, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Vulkan Oslo

February 15, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio

February 16, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspan

February 17, 2024 – Koln, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

February 18, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg

February 20, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

February 21, 2024 – Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

February 22, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

February 23, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

February 24, 2024 – Manchester O2 Ritz

February 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG 3 Studio Warehouse

February 27, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at The Academy

April 26, 2024 – Gurugram, India at Imperfecto Patio

April 27, 2024 – Mumbai, India at Dublin Square

April 28, 2024 – Bengaluru, India at GYLT

May 2, 2024 – Woolloongabba, Australia at The Princess Theatre

May 3, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Metro Theatre

May 4, 2024 – Thornbury, Australia at The Croxton Bandroom

May 7, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Magnet House Night Club

May 11, 2024 – Singapore City, Singapore at Aliwal Arts Center

May 13, 2024 – Khet Pathum Wan, Thailand at Lido Connect

May 15, 2024 – Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at EMAX

May 18, 2024 – Shibuya City, Japan at Shibuya Cyclone

May 19, 2024 – Shibuya City, Japan at Shibuya Cyclone

Tracing Tesseract and their music career

Tesseract released their debut studio album, One, on March 22, 2011. The album failed to chart. The band had their first chart breakthrough with their subsequent album, Altered State, which was released on May 27, 2013. The album peaked at number 94 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Tesseract released their third studio album, Polaris, on September 18, 2015. The album built upon the band's previous success, peaking at number 65 on the UK album chart.

Tesseract are best known for their fourth studio album, Sonder, released on April 20, 2018. The album peaked at number 31 on the Austrian album chart and number 47 on the Australian album chart.

