“I put my ADHD on display:” Doja Cat explains the reason behind constantly changing titles for her upcoming album

Doja Cat has been leaving hints for her new album over the last few months. The singer has also been changing the title of her upcoming album constantly. Earlier this year in March, she hinted that the upcoming album would be called Hellmouth, but soon changed the title to First of All in a since-deleted tweet.

In an exclusive roundtable interview with the Insider at the Patrón El Cielo launch party on May 24, 2023, Doja Cat spoke about her creative process and stated:

"Good God. I don't know. I put my ADHD kind of on display — by accident, I guess. I thought that 'Hellmouth' was the name of the album, but then it wasn't. But I'm good at doing things last minute. So I've been firing off random stuff and reading comments and seeing how people receive it and then, you know, saying 'no' a lot. 'Just kidding.'"

The singer concluded by stating she had settled on an album title and that it was not First of All. The album is scheduled to be released later in the year.

Doja Cat changes album names to reveal a darker sound

Doja Cat has been slowly evolving in her style and music from her initial image of a pop princess to a more mature, masculine theme, and her upcoming album, as well as future performances, will reflect that, she revealed in an exclusive interview with Variety earlier this year:

“I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing.”

She continued:

“It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

The singer also mentions jazz and rock and roll influences as her current major inspirations, with her future performances likely to be dedicated to exploring her darker, hidden depths in detail.

Tracing Doja Cat's music career

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, better known by her stage name Doja Cat, was born on October 21, 1995, and was born into a family of artists and performers. She first began performing as part of a poplocking dance troupe while in high school. The singer started releasing music online on SoundCloud after dropping out of high school.

After performing in the Los Angeles underground hip-hop scene for some time, the singer released her debut EP, Purrr!, on August 5, 2014. The EP did not chart, although it was popular among streamers.

Doja Cat released her debut studio album, Amala, on March 30, 2018. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 138 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of her debut studio album, Doja Cat released her second studio album, Hot Pink, on November 8, 2019. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album was also her international chart breakthrough, peaking at number 8 on the Norwegian album chart as well as at number 12 on the Dutch and Canadian album charts, respectively.

Doja Cat achieved critical acclaim with her third studio album, Planet Her, which was released on June 25, 2021. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Kiwi album chart, as well as at number 2 on the Billboard 200, Canadian, Australian, Norwegian, and Swedish album charts, respectively.

