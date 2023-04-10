Netizens share ecstatic reactions as Doja Cat announces “no more pop”

Popular artist Doja Cat recently took to her social media account to share some exciting information that had fans over the moon. She mentioned that she is currently focusing on her rapping skills. The So High singer announced in a tweet that she is going to put less emphasis on pop and more on rap for her upcoming album, which is scheduled to release soon.

She revealed the same through a tweet on Saturday and wrote:

"No more pop…I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn't trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that I can't so I will."

The rapper is currently working on her fourth album Hellmouth, which will be released through Kemosabe and RCA Records. The album's release date is yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that it will feature a lot of rapping.

While speaking to Variety, the singer stated that she is planning to add something "more masculine" to her next release as her previous work featured a lot of "pink and soft things."

Fans react to Doja Cat's announcement on Twitter

Doja Cat's fans were shocked after her recent tweet about bringing some changes to her music. The announcement received a mixed response from her followers as some fans took to the comments section of the artist's post on Twitter to express their views and wished for her to release a teaser of the album.

Apart from all the love and support that the artist received, a few netizens also commented on her post asking her to "focus on both genres" and believed that her new album was "going to tank."

Doja Cat has teased a lot about her fourth album in the past

Doja Cat recently teased that her new music is on the way and revealed that it will be all about rapping. She shared a screenshot of a few demo tracks earlier this week and fans can expect her to soon release songs titled Balut, Agora Hills, and more.

The singer-songwriter has previously addressed the sounds that she wished to add to her new album. In an interview with CR Fashion Book in 2022, she said that she is into the 90s German rave vibe and fans can't wait to see what the new release has in store for them.

Doja Cast teased three songs from her upcoming fourth album (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

While speaking to Variety recently, Doja Cat stated that people will not accept her new rap album very easily and added:

"[So] with that alone, I'm constantly being shoved down people's throats. I would be upset if I saw somebody who has kind of been fed to me as this pop-star girl with a fat a** making it to this level of rap icon, after I've been watching them do disco s**t and pop s**t all the time."

The Los Angeles, California native released her first album, Amala, in 2018. This was followed by Hot Pink and Planet Her in 2019 and 2021, respectively. All three albums have managed to reach the top spots on the US Billboard 200 charts.

