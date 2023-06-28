Eric Nam’s House on a Hill world tour 2023-24: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Eric Nam has announced a new world tour, billed as the "House on a Hill" world tour 2023-2024, which is scheduled to take place from September 16, 2023 to April 5, 2024, in venues across North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. The tour is in support of the singer's new single, House on a Hill.

The singer-songwriter announced the new tour, which will feature guest performances by Alexander Stewart, Jamie Miller, Alexandra Porat, Keenan TE, Gracey, with more to be announced later, via a post on the artist's official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is currently underway and can be accessed by signing to the singer's mail list at Sony Fans. Meanwhile, general tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023. Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, they can be purchased at the singer's official website when they are made available.

Eric Nam released his new single House on a Hill, on June 27, 2023, and is promoting it with his newly announced world tour. Joining Eric Nam on tour will be pop singer Alexander Stewart, who is best known for his single Backwards, which peaked within the top 20 list on the Billboard Canadian album chart.

Also joining the tour will be singer-songwriter Gracey, who is best known for her single, Empty Love, which was released in collaboration with singer Ruel. The single peaked at number 21 on the Kiwi singles chart. Alongside Stewart and Gracey, YouTuber and singer Alexandra Porat, as well as singer-songwriter Keenan TE and singer-songwriter Jamie Miller, will also be joining Nam on stage during specific dates.

September 16, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

September 17, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 19, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

September 21, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

September 23, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at The Ritz Ybor

September 24, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution

September 26, 2023– Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 27, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

September 30, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

October 1, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

October 3, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Ram’s Head Live

October 4, 2023 – Washington, DC at Echostage

October 6, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

October 7, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

October 10, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall

October 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Rooftop at Pier 17

October 13, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

October 14, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

October 16, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rebel

October 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

October 19, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live

October 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre

October 22, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

October 24, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

October 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

October 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden

October 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Union Event Center

October 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at MacEwan Hall

November 1, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum

November 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington at Showbox SoDo

November 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

November 6, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

November 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live

November 10, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

November 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

November 13, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

November 14, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA

November 15, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Van Buren

November 20, 2023 – Sao Paolo, Brasil at Cine Joia

November 22, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Niceto Club

November 23, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Teatro Cariola

November 25, 2023 – Lima, Peru at Scencia

November 28, 23023 – Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico at Foro Puebla

February 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

March 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet

March 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

March 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom

March 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

March 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Tonhalle

March 9, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu

March 11, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

March 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 622

March 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

March 15, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan

March 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

March 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

March 20, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

March 22, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

March 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia

March 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Academy

March 26, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

03/30 – Melbourne, Australia at Palais Theatre

April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Roundhouse

April 3, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

April 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall

Eric Nam was born on November 17, 1988, and completed his graduation from Boston College in 2011. After initially pursuing a career in micro-financing initiatives in India, Eric Nam switched to entertainment.

Eric Nam released his debut studio album, Before We Begin, on November 14, 2019. The album was a major success, peaking at number 20 on the Korean album charts.

Following the sucess of his debut studio album, Eric Nam released his second studio album, There and Back Again, on January 7, 2022. The album peaked at number 21 on the Korean album charts.

