Eric Nam’s House on a Hill world tour 2023-24: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Eric Nam has announced a new world tour, billed as the "House on a Hill" world tour 2023-2024, which is scheduled to take place from September 16, 2023 to April 5, 2024, in venues across North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. The tour is in support of the singer's new single, House on a Hill.
The singer-songwriter announced the new tour, which will feature guest performances by Alexander Stewart, Jamie Miller, Alexandra Porat, Keenan TE, Gracey, with more to be announced later, via a post on the artist's official Instagram page.
Presale for the tour is currently underway and can be accessed by signing to the singer's mail list at Sony Fans. Meanwhile, general tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023. Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, they can be purchased at the singer's official website when they are made available.
Eric Nam ready for tour in support of his new single, dates and venues revealed, some yet to be announced
Eric Nam released his new single House on a Hill, on June 27, 2023, and is promoting it with his newly announced world tour. Joining Eric Nam on tour will be pop singer Alexander Stewart, who is best known for his single Backwards, which peaked within the top 20 list on the Billboard Canadian album chart.
Also joining the tour will be singer-songwriter Gracey, who is best known for her single, Empty Love, which was released in collaboration with singer Ruel. The single peaked at number 21 on the Kiwi singles chart. Alongside Stewart and Gracey, YouTuber and singer Alexandra Porat, as well as singer-songwriter Keenan TE and singer-songwriter Jamie Miller, will also be joining Nam on stage during specific dates.
The full list of dates and venues for the Eric Nam tour is given below:
- September 16, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues
- September 17, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- September 19, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center
- September 21, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- September 23, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at The Ritz Ybor
- September 24, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution
- September 26, 2023– Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy
- September 27, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore
- September 30, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- October 1, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa
- October 3, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Ram’s Head Live
- October 4, 2023 – Washington, DC at Echostage
- October 6, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre
- October 7, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore
- October 10, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall
- October 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Rooftop at Pier 17
- October 13, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- October 14, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS
- October 16, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rebel
- October 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- October 19, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live
- October 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre
- October 22, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
- October 24, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre
- October 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore
- October 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden
- October 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Union Event Center
- October 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at MacEwan Hall
- November 1, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum
- November 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington at Showbox SoDo
- November 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- November 6, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- November 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live
- November 10, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl
- November 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
- November 13, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues
- November 14, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA
- November 15, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Van Buren
- November 20, 2023 – Sao Paolo, Brasil at Cine Joia
- November 22, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Niceto Club
- November 23, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Teatro Cariola
- November 25, 2023 – Lima, Peru at Scencia
- November 28, 23023 – Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico at Foro Puebla
- February 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene
- March 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet
- March 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- March 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom
- March 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle
- March 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Tonhalle
- March 9, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu
- March 11, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique
- March 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 622
- March 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique
- March 15, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan
- March 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium
- March 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- March 20, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- March 22, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy
- March 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia
- March 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Academy
- March 26, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
- 03/30 – Melbourne, Australia at Palais Theatre
- April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Roundhouse
- April 3, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall
- April 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall
In brief, about Eric Nam and his music career
Eric Nam was born on November 17, 1988, and completed his graduation from Boston College in 2011. After initially pursuing a career in micro-financing initiatives in India, Eric Nam switched to entertainment.
Eric Nam released his debut studio album, Before We Begin, on November 14, 2019. The album was a major success, peaking at number 20 on the Korean album charts.
Following the sucess of his debut studio album, Eric Nam released his second studio album, There and Back Again, on January 7, 2022. The album peaked at number 21 on the Korean album charts.