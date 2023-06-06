Foo Fighters’ Australia and New Zealand tour 2023- 24: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The rock band Foo Fighters confirmed to expand their world tour in Australia and New Zealand in late 2023 and early 2024. The supporting acts for the tour in each city include The Chats, Hot Milk, Teen Jesus, and the Jean Teasers, among others. The band announced on June 5, 2023, that the tour would begin on November 29 in Perth.

Following this, the band will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in December. The artists will then perform in New Zealand's Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington, the next month.

The Chats will be the main support act on four of the Australian dates and Hot Milk will be the opening act in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Fans can buy the tickets via the two different pre-sales before the official sale. The first presale is for American Express card users on June 9 and the second is through the tour promoter Frontier Touring on June 13. The general on-sale will begin for the tour on June 15. Fans can buy the Tickets via frontiertouring.com/foofighters.

They will find more information on the tour tickets on the band's official website or on the websites of the venues where the artists will be performing.

Foo Fighters’ Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023- 24: Dates and venues

The band has previously performed in Australia and also has a large fanbase there. The upcoming tour is the Foo Fighters' first tour of both countries after 2018. It will take place nearly a year after the band's last scheduled dates in Australia and New Zealand. The tour was canceled after the death of the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

A few months after that, in May 2022, Josh Freese was confirmed as Hawkins' official replacement. The artists performed their first live show on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. The band is now set to perform live on the upcoming tour.

Here are the dates and venues for the Foo Fighters’ Australia and New Zealand tour 2023- 24:

November 29, 2023 — HBF Park, Perth, WA. With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

December 2, 2023 — Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, SA. With special guests The Chats + Body Type

December 4, 2023 — AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC. With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

December 9, 2023 — Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW. With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

December 12, 2023 — Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD. With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

January 20, 2024 — GO Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, NZ. With special guests + Dick Move

January 24, 2024 — Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ. With special guests + Dick Move

January 27, 2024 — Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ. With special guests + Dick Move

More information on Foo Fighters

American rock band Foo Fighters was founded in Seattle by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters released their 11th studio album But Here We Are on June 2, 2023. The artist's 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight debuted at rank 1 on the ARIA Chart in February 2021.

The band has published ten studio albums and won 12 Grammy Awards. Their most hit tracks include Everlong, Learn to Fly, The Pretender, and Times Like These.

Foo Fighters have performed live at German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park recently. The band will return to North America in June for the upcoming leg of their tour which includes shows with support acts The Breeders with several festival appearances.

