Foo Fighters has announced a highly-anticipated show in Brazil, with support from up-and-coming British band Wet Leg and alternative rock veterans Garbage. The concert is set to take place at the Estádio Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Paraná on September 7, 2023.

The Estádio Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba is a fitting venue for such an epic show. The stadium, which can hold up to 40,000 people, has hosted numerous major concerts in the past and is known for its impressive acoustics and atmosphere.

Foo Fighters fans are eagerly awaiting the band's return to Brazil, and their latest announcement has increased their excitement as the band has built a loyal following with their hard-rocking sound and high-energy live shows.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. local time via their official website - FooFighters.com. For more information, fans can visit their official social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the shows,

Foo Fighters released their new single Rescued and announced an album amid Taylor Hawkins' death

Rock band Foo Fighters have made a triumphant return with their latest single Rescued, marking their first release since the untimely death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The band also shared details of their upcoming 11th studio album titled But Here We Are, which is set to be released on June 2.

The single Rescued features the band's signature guitar riffs and powerful vocals, serving as a testament to the band's unwavering spirit despite the tragedy that struck them. Foo Fighters have dedicated their latest release to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has been an integral part of the band since 1997.

In addition to their new single and album announcement, the band also revealed that Rufus, the godson of the late Taylor Hawkins and current member of The Darkness, had performed on stage with Foo Fighters at last year's Hawkins tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles. The tribute concerts were held to honor the memory of the beloved drummer, who had a significant impact on the band's music and success.

The band has been an influential force in the rock music scene since its formation in 1994, and their latest release is a testament to their continued passion for creating powerful, meaningful music. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of But Here We Are, an album that promises to be yet another milestone in the band's illustrious career.

Foo Fighters have won 15 Grammy Awards and 5 BRIT Awards in their music career

Foo Fighters is an American rock band that was formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1994. The band was founded by Dave Grohl, the former drummer of Nirvana, who serves as the band's frontman, lead vocalist, and guitarist.

Their debut album, self-titled Foo Fighters, was released in 1995 and was both a commercial and critical success. The album achieved platinum status in the United States and produced hit singles such as This Is a Call, I'll Stick Around, and Big Me.

Since their debut, they have released 10 additional studio albums, including The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, and Wasting Light, all of which have been well-received by both critics and fans.

Over the years, the band has won numerous awards and recognition for their music, including 15 Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, one American Music Award, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

Aside from their commercial success, the critically acclaimed band is also known for their several contributions to various charitable causes, which have brought joy and happiness to many over the years.

Poll : 0 votes