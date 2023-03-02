Foo Fighters 2023 Tour: New dates, where to buy tickets, venues, and more

The Foo Fighters confirmed they were adding more headlining dates to the previous schedule of their 2023 tour. On February 28, the band shared details about their updated schedule on all their social media accounts.

The additional shows will be held in New Hampshire on May 24, Arkansas on June 14, and Alabama on June 16. The tour was announced after the band vowed to return to performing after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022, at the age of 50.

Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the three shows will be available for sale on March 3 at 10 am local time. There is also a pre-sale for Citi cardholders starting on February 28 at 12 pm ET. Fans can find more information on the band’s official website.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour: Dates, venues, and more

The Foo Fighters' North American schedule for 2023 will include stops at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada; and the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Fest in Milwaukee. Other destinations include the Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado; and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The band will also be performing in Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

Here are the dates and venues for the Foo Fighters Tour:

May 24, Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 26, Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

May 28, Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

June 02, Nürburgring, Germany - Rock am Ring

June 04, Nürburgring, Germany - Rock im Park

June 14, Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 16, Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 18, Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 02, Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15, Milwaukee, WI - Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 28-30, Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock

September 03, Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 09, São Paulo, Brazil - The Town

September 17, Asbury, Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival

The Foo Fighters' comeback

The band released a statement in December 2022 about their comeback and the band’s situation after Taylor's passing.

They said:

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

They added:

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

The Foo Fighters were on tour to promote their album Medicine at Midnight when Taylor Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia. The band later canceled the rest of their shows and did not return to the stage until they played for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in 2022.

The band is known for tracks including Everlong, My Hero, Times Like These, Monkey Wrench, The Sky Is a Neighborhood, and more. Fans are now excited to see them back in action as they take the stage after a long gap.

