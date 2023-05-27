Police launch investigation after Pink Floyd co-founder, Roger Waters dons Nazi- inspired uniform at concert

Roger Waters recently performed at a show in Berlin, whereupon while performing the song Flesh from Pink Floyd's 1979 rock opera album The Wall, he appeared as the character of Pink, while wearing a black trenchcoat with Nazi swastika armband.

The use of Nazi symbology is illegal in Germany, and Water's choice of costume has resulted in an investigation by the Berlin police.

The investigation into the Roger Waters concert on May 17, 2023 and May 18, 2023 at the Mercedes Benz Arena, was revealed by Berlin police spokesperson Martin Halweg, in an exclusive interview with the British news publication The Guardian:

"An investigation has been opened over the costume displayed at the concerts on 17 and 18 May. The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace"

Roger Waters releases statement defending his performance

In response to the allegations, Roger Waters has released a statement on his official Instagram page, stating that the allegations were politically motivated and that he would continue to speak out against authoritarianism wherever he saw it:

"The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms."

The singer continued:

"Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” in 1980."

The Berlin investigation was not the only effect that his performance in Berlin had. In Frankfurt, the city attempted to ban the singer from playing at the Festhalle, accusing him of antisemitism.

The singer took the city to court to contest the ban, winning the subsequent legal battle. Announcing its decision in a press release, the court elaborated on its reasons for cancelling the ban:

"While the singer does use symbolism manifestly based on that of the National Socialist regime, the tastelessness of which it said was exacerbated by the choice of the Festhalle as the venue due to its historical background, the concert should be viewed as a work of art"

The court elaborated that crucially, Roger Waters' performance did not glorify the Nazi regime or its crime. The performances also did not identify with Nazi racist ideology or had propaganda material in its various elements that would lead to support for Nazi or neo-Nazi ideologies.

Roger Waters has also been facing intense criticism from Israeli authorities as well as international zionist organisations over his continued support of Palestinian rights and condemnation of the ongoing Israeli occupation of Gaza.

