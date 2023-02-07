What did Polly Samson say about Roger Waters? Antisemitism controversy and Pink Floyd feud explored

The decades-long feud between Roger Waters and David Gilmour took a new turn on Monday, February 6, when the latter’s wife, Polly Samson, publicly criticized Waters.

Samson took to social media and called Waters an "anti-semite" and a "Putin apologist."

"Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense."

The tweet was quickly liked and retweeted by David Gilmour, who also supported his wife's unsubstantiated claims, stating that "every word [in this tweet is] demonstrably true."

The infamous feud between Waters and Gilmour began in the late 1980s.

Roger Waters gave a controversial interview to a German newspaper

Polly Samson's tweet comes after Roger Waters shared his interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung on Twitter. He captioned his tweet:

Against the backdrop of the outrageous and despicable smear campaign by the ISRAELI LOBBY to denounce me as an ANTI-SEMITE, WHICH I AM NOT, NEVER HAVE BEEN and NEVER WILL BE.



rogerwaters.com/berliner/ THE TRUTH WILL SET US FREEAgainst the backdrop of the outrageous and despicable smear campaign by the ISRAELI LOBBY to denounce me as an ANTI-SEMITE, WHICH I AM NOT, NEVER HAVE BEEN and NEVER WILL BE.

"THE TRUTH WILL SET US FREE. Against the backdrop of the outrageous and despicable smear campaign by the ISRAELI LOBBY to denounce me as an ANTI-SEMITE, WHICH I AM NOT, NEVER HAVE BEEN and NEVER WILL BE."

As per reports, Rogers made some controversial comments in his recent interview, where he even claimed that Vladimir Putin may not be a "bigger gangster" than Joe Biden.

"The most important reason for supplying arms to Ukraine is surely profit for the arms industry. And I wonder: is Putin a bigger gangster than Joe Biden and all those in charge of American politics since World War II? I am not so sure. Putin didn't invade Vietnam or Iraq? Did he?"

He also stated that Israel was involved in "genocide" and continued stating:

"We believed ourselves to be inherently superior to the indigenous people, just as the Israelis do in Palestine. Well, we weren't and neither are the Israeli Jews."

He also added that it was "really, really sad" that his former Pink Floyd bandmates composed a pro-Ukraine song and released it under the band's name.

On February 7, Waters' team took to his Twitter handle to shoot down the "incendiary and wildly inaccurate" claims made by Polly Samson.

"He is currently taking advice on his position."

David Gilmour and Roger Waters have been engaged in a feud since 1985, when the latter left the group. He filed a lawsuit against his other bandmates and tried to urge them to formally dissolve Pink Floyd.

The lawsuit was settled outside the court in 1987, but the tensions continued both on and off camera. There were also reports that Waters left the psychedelic rock band due to conflicts over creative direction.

Roger Waters founded Pink Floyd in 1965 alongside Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright. David Gilmour joined the band in 1967, and a year later, Barrett left the group because of his mental health issues.

