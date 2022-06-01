Pink Floyd join TikTok on 50th anniversary of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ recording

Rock legend Pink Floyd has joined TikTok on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their album The Dark Side of the Moon. The English progressive rock band, which consists of Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Richard Wright, and David Gilmour, launched an account on May 30 on the video platform on the 50th anniversary of the first recording session for their 1973 album.

The Dark Side of the Moon was officially released 40 years ago on March 1, 1973. The album was recorded in two sessions in 1972 and 1973 at what is now Abbey Road Studios in London.

Pink Floyd to launch catalogue globally via TikTok

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Pink Floyd has joined TikTok with their catalogue launching globally on the platform. Users will be able to access official sounds from each track featured across their 15 studio albums. Pink Floyd has joined TikTok with their catalogue launching globally on the platform. Users will be able to access official sounds from each track featured across their 15 studio albums. https://t.co/YNQJQusWxy

Pink Floyd will soon release their catalogue on TikTok globally. As of now, the band has uploaded three videos to their TikTok account on Monday. The first video features the Breathe (In the Air) soundtrack with the band’s prism logo spinning as the song's lyrics are displayed on screen. It was captioned with hashtags Pink Floyd, TDSOTM50, TDSOTM and fyp.

The other two videos feature soundtracks including Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2 and Learning to Fly, which feature clips of Pink Floyd through their decades-long career with the on-screen text, Pink Floyd now on TikTok.

More about Dark Side of The Moon

billboard charts @billboardcharts @pinkfloyd 's 'The Dark Side of the Moon' re-enters this week's #Billboard200 chart at No. 194. It has now spent a record-extending 962 weeks on the chart. .@pinkfloyd's 'The Dark Side of the Moon' re-enters this week's #Billboard200 chart at No. 194. It has now spent a record-extending 962 weeks on the chart.

With the Dark Side of The Moon, the band experimented in psychedelic music. The album, considered as one of the greatest rock albums of all time, deals with themes of greed, conflict, religion, mortality and mental illness.

The record was conceived as an album that highlighted the pressures faced by the band owing to their lifestyle and band members like Syd Barett dealing with the apparent mental health problems, leading to his exit from the group in 1968.

Billboard quoted Roger Waters, who at the start of the Classic Albums retrospective said:

“‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ was an expression of political, philosophical, humanitarian empathy that was desperate to get out.”

Even though the album reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard for just a week, it held the record for the most weeks charted on the Billboard 200 for nearly 800 weeks. The Dark Side of the Moon produced two singles Money and Us and Them and ended up remaining on the chart from 1973 to 1988.

Earlier this year, The Dark Side of the Moon re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 194 and spent a total record-extending 962 weeks on the chart, becoming the only album to do so. The sleeve depicts a prism spectrum, designed by Storm Thorgerson in response to keyboardist Richard Wright's request for a simple and bold design.

In 2013, The Dark Side of the Moon was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being deemed 'culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.' It is estimated to have sold over 45 million copies worldwide. The set has now been certified as 15-times platinum by the RIAA.

