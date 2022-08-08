Roger Waters sparks controversy over comments on Taiwan and Russia

Famous English rock band Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters recently sparked an online debate following his controversial interview with CNN. While chatting with Michael Smerconish in an exclusive conversation, the 78-year-old rockstar explained why he dubbed President Joe Biden a "war criminal" on his This Is Not a Drill show.

"He's fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start. That is a huge crime. Why won't the United States of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky, [Ukraine's] president, to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?"

Smerconish then stated that Roger was "blaming the party who got invaded," to which Waters slammed NATO's actions in the scenario.

“Well, any war, when did it start? What you need to do is look at the history, and you can say, ‘Well, it started on this day.’ You could say it started in 2008… This war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe.”

Roger Waters also stated that the country got into World War 2 because of Pearl Harbor, when Smerconish argued that the United States plays the role of a liberator.

"You were completely isolationists [beforehand]. Thank god the Russians had already won the bloody war by then. 23 million Russians died, protecting you and me from the Nazi menace.”

Waters also suggested that Smerconish should "go away and read a bit more" about what the US might do if China "were putting nuclear-armed missiles into Mexico and Canada."

Smerconish then intervened and noted that China was "too busy encircling Taiwan as we speak,” and Roger Waters clapped back, stating:

“Taiwan is part of China. That has been absolutely accepted by the whole of international community since 1948. If you don’t know that you aren’t reading enough…. You are believing your side’s propaganda. You can’t have a conversation about human rights and Taiwan without actually doing the reading.”

He added that China "didn’t invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2013" before questioning who they had "invaded and slaughtered" until now. To this, Smerconish responded, "their own," prompting Waters to fire up and say:

“Bullocks! That’s absolute nonsense! Absolute nonsense!”

Roger Waters' controversial comments sparked debate online

After Roger Waters' news clip went viral over the internet, the Twitterati did not hold themselves back and slammed him for "making a fool of himself" on national television. Several users were offended by his staunch political stances where they pointed out that Waters was not well read with the history of Russia and Taiwan, and should not comment on geopolitics.

Alex Bristow 史德礼 @AlexBristowASPI
What the Division Bell is Roger Waters on? He's clearly been living on The Dark Side of the Moon. Taiwan has never been ruled by communist China.





Zhang Heqing张和清 @zhang_heqing The host laughed at Roger Waters.

He didn’t even realize he made a fool of himself with his ignorance.

The host laughed at Roger Waters.He didn’t even realize he made a fool of himself with his ignorance.https://t.co/mAiqWsvrLm

Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 @OlgaNYC1211 @olex_scherba @rogerwaters According to the Chinese garbage propaganda he was spewing about Taiwan it seems he has a choice of where to move. Russia and China. Wonder if he is on the payroll of both @olex_scherba @rogerwaters According to the Chinese garbage propaganda he was spewing about Taiwan it seems he has a choice of where to move. Russia and China. Wonder if he is on the payroll of both

Jojje Olsson @jojjeols
Seems to be a shortage of Taiwanese analysts or even just citizens in the contact list of CNN. And a shortage of intellectual flexibility in the mind of Roger Waters.





Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) @OliverJia1014



Either Roger Waters is completely ignorant to the history of China or he does know and simply chooses to ignore it.



Regardless, he’s an ignorant fool. Jonathan Cheng @JChengWSJ

cnn.it/3d6pj2F Waters to CNN: "The Chinese didn't invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003. In fact…who have the Chinese invaded and murdered, slaughtered?" Waters to CNN: "The Chinese didn't invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003. In fact…who have the Chinese invaded and murdered, slaughtered?"cnn.it/3d6pj2F Tibet in 1950, millions of their own people via the Great Leap Forward from 1958-1962, Vietnam in 1979, Uyghurs now, etc.Either Roger Waters is completely ignorant to the history of China or he does know and simply chooses to ignore it.Regardless, he’s an ignorant fool. twitter.com/jchengwsj/stat… Tibet in 1950, millions of their own people via the Great Leap Forward from 1958-1962, Vietnam in 1979, Uyghurs now, etc.Either Roger Waters is completely ignorant to the history of China or he does know and simply chooses to ignore it. Regardless, he’s an ignorant fool. twitter.com/jchengwsj/stat…

Hillel Neuer @HillelNeuer Bad week for Amnesty International & Roger Waters Bad week for Amnesty International & Roger Waters https://t.co/AnlA2Zh8EY

LowOrderPrimate @Loworderprimate Saw an interview with Roger Waters this morning, wish I hadn't

Lost a lot of respect for someone I've respected my whole life

Roger, you're a hell of a musician...but, you don't know jack shit about history or geopolitics

Still love the Floyd though... Saw an interview with Roger Waters this morning, wish I hadn'tLost a lot of respect for someone I've respected my whole lifeRoger, you're a hell of a musician...but, you don't know jack shit about history or geopoliticsStill love the Floyd though...

olexander scherba🇺🇦 @olex_scherba Roger Waters’ of this world, all those who during a cruel war chose a side of neutrality or the aggressor! At some point you’ll know: this was the defining point by which you’ll be judged. Not only by all the tortured, crippled, murdered Ukrainians - but by history. @rogerwaters Roger Waters’ of this world, all those who during a cruel war chose a side of neutrality or the aggressor! At some point you’ll know: this was the defining point by which you’ll be judged. Not only by all the tortured, crippled, murdered Ukrainians - but by history. @rogerwaters

Yaqiu Wang 王亚秋 @Yaqiu
Arrogance is the conjoined twin of ignorance. What Roger Waters and alike think about Taiwan is mostly irrelevant. I hope it stays that way. But one has to wonder: is the CCP getting better at imparting these lies into the minds of people around the world?





Jay in Kyiv @JayinKyiv



In 2008, Germany and France opposed the inclusion of Georgia and Ukraine in NATO.



Putin then invaded Georgia, taking 20% of country, and Ukraine, taking 20% of the country.



Russian only invades neighbors that aren't in NATO To the naive tool of Kremlin propaganda @rogerwaters In 2008, Germany and France opposed the inclusion of Georgia and Ukraine in NATO.Putin then invaded Georgia, taking 20% of country, and Ukraine, taking 20% of the country.Russian only invades neighbors that aren't in NATO To the naive tool of Kremlin propaganda @rogerwaters In 2008, Germany and France opposed the inclusion of Georgia and Ukraine in NATO.Putin then invaded Georgia, taking 20% of country, and Ukraine, taking 20% of the country.Russian only invades neighbors that aren't in NATO

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou
Why should anyone listen to Roger Waters on Taiwan and Ukraine? Senile multimillionaire musicians like Roger aren't facing a future of enslavement and reeducation camps. He doesn't face the torture and persecution of loved ones. He can simply lounge around his mansions all day





Jiho Tiun 張之豪 @JihoTiun I hate to say this but I don't feel so bad for Roger Waters being kicked out of his own band anymore. As a Taiwaneses I'm feeling his arrogance and ignorance now. But David Gilmour and the boys probably had to put up with this for years. I hate to say this but I don't feel so bad for Roger Waters being kicked out of his own band anymore. As a Taiwaneses I'm feeling his arrogance and ignorance now. But David Gilmour and the boys probably had to put up with this for years.

... @tempehlover Comrade Corn Flakes @rafepic22 @MaxBlumenthal @rogerwaters If you told me 25 years ago that RATM will be fighting for pronouns while Roger Waters will fight empire, I would have told you you are baked. @MaxBlumenthal @rogerwaters If you told me 25 years ago that RATM will be fighting for pronouns while Roger Waters will fight empire, I would have told you you are baked. Roger Waters is fighting to keep Roger Waters relevant - he doesn't care about empire. He cares about his massive ego. twitter.com/rafepic22/stat… Roger Waters is fighting to keep Roger Waters relevant - he doesn't care about empire. He cares about his massive ego. twitter.com/rafepic22/stat…

However, some users also hailed Waters for speaking the "truth" and standing up for his thoughts during the CNN interview.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal This is the first time I’ve seen a CNN guest take one of the network’s jingoistic halfwits to the woodshed on Ukraine and Taiwan so comprehensively in such a short amount of time. And it was @rogerwaters This is the first time I’ve seen a CNN guest take one of the network’s jingoistic halfwits to the woodshed on Ukraine and Taiwan so comprehensively in such a short amount of time. And it was @rogerwaters. https://t.co/maN4DTdMhO

Lucy Gatsby @LucyGatsby on CNN Roger Waterson CNN Roger Waters 🔥🔥🔥 on CNN https://t.co/7vZqMnRWXI

Medea Benjamin @medeabenjamin I love @RogerWaters!!! If we heard this kind of take down of Western propaganda more often, the U.S. public would finally get some real education and we'd have more peace in the world!!! youtube.com/watch?v=8kGmQ5… I love @RogerWaters!!! If we heard this kind of take down of Western propaganda more often, the U.S. public would finally get some real education and we'd have more peace in the world!!! youtube.com/watch?v=8kGmQ5…

🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 @jaccocharite Roger Waters, Co founder of Pink Floyd burns CNN host Micheal, he's gonna need some "Waters" for his burns Roger Waters, Co founder of Pink Floyd burns CNN host Micheal, he's gonna need some "Waters" for his burns 🔥😏😁😉 https://t.co/SJgGuGWH3C

taseenov @taseenb Sarah Abdallah @sahouraxo



Sarah Abdallah @sahouraxo



The Pink Floyd co-founder has not responded to the backlash yet.

Edited by Shreya Das