Roger Waters sparks controversy over comments on Taiwan and Russia

Roger Waters has sparked online debate after his recent CNN interview. (Image via Franco Origlia/Getty)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Aug 08, 2022 05:53 PM IST

Famous English rock band Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters recently sparked an online debate following his controversial interview with CNN. While chatting with Michael Smerconish in an exclusive conversation, the 78-year-old rockstar explained why he dubbed President Joe Biden a "war criminal" on his This Is Not a Drill show.

"He's fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start. That is a huge crime. Why won't the United States of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky, [Ukraine's] president, to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?"
youtube-cover

Smerconish then stated that Roger was "blaming the party who got invaded," to which Waters slammed NATO's actions in the scenario.

“Well, any war, when did it start? What you need to do is look at the history, and you can say, ‘Well, it started on this day.’ You could say it started in 2008… This war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe.”

Roger Waters also stated that the country got into World War 2 because of Pearl Harbor, when Smerconish argued that the United States plays the role of a liberator.

Do you like Roger Waters?? #rogerwaters #pinkfloyd https://t.co/85vdafjlBC
"You were completely isolationists [beforehand]. Thank god the Russians had already won the bloody war by then. 23 million Russians died, protecting you and me from the Nazi menace.”

Waters also suggested that Smerconish should "go away and read a bit more" about what the US might do if China "were putting nuclear-armed missiles into Mexico and Canada."

Smerconish then intervened and noted that China was "too busy encircling Taiwan as we speak,” and Roger Waters clapped back, stating:

“Taiwan is part of China. That has been absolutely accepted by the whole of international community since 1948. If you don’t know that you aren’t reading enough…. You are believing your side’s propaganda. You can’t have a conversation about human rights and Taiwan without actually doing the reading.”

He added that China "didn’t invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2013" before questioning who they had "invaded and slaughtered" until now. To this, Smerconish responded, "their own," prompting Waters to fire up and say:

“Bullocks! That’s absolute nonsense! Absolute nonsense!”

Roger Waters' controversial comments sparked debate online

After Roger Waters' news clip went viral over the internet, the Twitterati did not hold themselves back and slammed him for "making a fool of himself" on national television. Several users were offended by his staunch political stances where they pointed out that Waters was not well read with the history of Russia and Taiwan, and should not comment on geopolitics.

What the Division Bell is Roger Waters on? He’s clearly been living on The Dark Side of the Moon. Taiwan has never been ruled by communist China. History lesson available here: aspistrategist.org.au/pelosi-and-tai… twitter.com/mhar4/status/1…
The host laughed at Roger Waters.He didn’t even realize he made a fool of himself with his ignorance.https://t.co/mAiqWsvrLm
Rule of thumb: Anything Roger Waters says about geopolitics is wrong twitter.com/spokespersonch…
@olex_scherba @rogerwaters According to the Chinese garbage propaganda he was spewing about Taiwan it seems he has a choice of where to move. Russia and China. Wonder if he is on the payroll of both
Seems to be a shortage of Taiwanese analysts or even just citizens in the contact list of CNN. And a shortage of intellectual flexibility in the mind of Roger Waters. twitter.com/mhar4/status/1…
Tibet in 1950, millions of their own people via the Great Leap Forward from 1958-1962, Vietnam in 1979, Uyghurs now, etc.Either Roger Waters is completely ignorant to the history of China or he does know and simply chooses to ignore it. Regardless, he’s an ignorant fool. twitter.com/jchengwsj/stat…
Bad week for Amnesty International & Roger Waters https://t.co/AnlA2Zh8EY
Saw an interview with Roger Waters this morning, wish I hadn'tLost a lot of respect for someone I've respected my whole lifeRoger, you're a hell of a musician...but, you don't know jack shit about history or geopoliticsStill love the Floyd though...
Roger Waters’ of this world, all those who during a cruel war chose a side of neutrality or the aggressor! At some point you’ll know: this was the defining point by which you’ll be judged. Not only by all the tortured, crippled, murdered Ukrainians - but by history. @rogerwaters
Arrogance is the conjoined twin of ignorance. What Roger Waters and alike think about Taiwan is mostly irrelevant. I hope it stays that way. But one has to wonder: is the CCP getting better at imparting these lies into the minds of people around the world? twitter.com/mhar4/status/1…
To the naive tool of Kremlin propaganda @rogerwaters In 2008, Germany and France opposed the inclusion of Georgia and Ukraine in NATO.Putin then invaded Georgia, taking 20% of country, and Ukraine, taking 20% of the country.Russian only invades neighbors that aren't in NATO
Why should anyone listen to Roger Waters on Taiwan and Ukraine? Senile multimillionaire musicians like Roger aren’t facing a future of enslavement and reeducation camps. He doesn’t face the torture and persecution of loved ones. He can simply lounge around his mansions all day twitter.com/mhar4/status/1…
I hate to say this but I don't feel so bad for Roger Waters being kicked out of his own band anymore. As a Taiwaneses I'm feeling his arrogance and ignorance now. But David Gilmour and the boys probably had to put up with this for years.
Roger Waters is fighting to keep Roger Waters relevant - he doesn't care about empire. He cares about his massive ego. twitter.com/rafepic22/stat…

However, some users also hailed Waters for speaking the "truth" and standing up for his thoughts during the CNN interview.

This is the first time I’ve seen a CNN guest take one of the network’s jingoistic halfwits to the woodshed on Ukraine and Taiwan so comprehensively in such a short amount of time. And it was @rogerwaters. https://t.co/maN4DTdMhO
Roger Waters 🔥🔥🔥 on CNN https://t.co/7vZqMnRWXI
I love @RogerWaters!!! If we heard this kind of take down of Western propaganda more often, the U.S. public would finally get some real education and we'd have more peace in the world!!! youtube.com/watch?v=8kGmQ5…
Roger Waters, Co founder of Pink Floyd burns CNN host Micheal, he's gonna need some "Waters" for his burns 🔥😏😁😉 https://t.co/SJgGuGWH3C
The only way to treat Western fascist media mercenaries in the short amount of time they give to dissenting voices is to humiliate them with few simple reality bombs. Excellent work by @rogerwaters with CNN twitter.com/sahouraxo/stat…
Wow. So much truth in 2 short minutes 🔥 https://t.co/nXwa4ILyAs

The Pink Floyd co-founder has not responded to the backlash yet.

Edited by Shreya Das

