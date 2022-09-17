Roger Waters Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, locations, dates and more

English singer-songwriter and former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has announced his European tour dates. The European leg of the Roger Waters tour will kick off on March 17, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal and will conclude on May 24, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. Roger Waters will also make stops in Barcelona, Milan, and Zurich, among other places.

Earlier this year, a press release for "This Is Not a Drill" described the tour as:

“A stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.”

Roger Waters is teasing the 2023 tour as his first farewell tour.

Cazzy Star @Cazzy On my way to see Roger Waters. I've seen him a few times and he's one of the best artists I've ever experienced. 79 years young and still putting on an amazing spectacle with music and visuals more relevant than ever. Possibly his last tour. What a legend. On my way to see Roger Waters. I've seen him a few times and he's one of the best artists I've ever experienced. 79 years young and still putting on an amazing spectacle with music and visuals more relevant than ever. Possibly his last tour. What a legend.

Tickets for the European tour are available via Roger Waters’ official website or Live Nation. General tickets for the tour are currently available for €62.50. Tickets are also available in the VIP Party Package, Black VIP Package, Gold VIP Package, Silver VIP Package, Cooper VIP Package, and Early Entry tickets.

In a statement on Facebook, Waters wrote:

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock & roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round . . . The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love, R.”

Tour Dates

March 17, 2023 -- Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

March 21, 2023 -- Barcelona, Spain at Palau St Jordi

March 23, 2023 -- Madrid, Spain at Wizink

March 24, 2023 -- Madrid, Spain at Wizink

March 27, 2023 -- Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

March 28, 2023 -- Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

March 31, 2023 -- Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

April 01, 2023 -- Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

April 21, 2023 -- Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

April 25, 2023 -- Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

April 28, 2023 -- Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

April 29, 2023 -- Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

May 24, 2023 -- Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

Waters is currently on the US leg of his tour, which will conclude in Mexico City on October 15.

More about Roger Waters

Roger Waters is the co-founding member of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, which was formed in 1965. The artist began his tenure with Pink Floyd as their bassist. However, he developed his skills in various other areas, including singing and songwriting. Waters is popularly known as the primary creative force behind the album Dark Side of the Moon. The album now holds second place among all sold in the global market as per sales levels.

Earlier this year, Roger Waters was seemingly upset at the Canadian media and critics for not reviewing his live concerts when Pink Floyd and Drake were performing in Canada. In an interview, Waters asserted that he was far more important than the other artists, saying:

“I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

In 1985, Waters left Pink Floyd to pursue a solo career, which he continues with to this day by giving live concerts in places worldwide. He commenced his "This Is Not a Drill tour" in 2020.

