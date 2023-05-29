Playboi Carti has been collaborating with The Weeknd on a new single and ahead of the release of the single, the rapper shared a screenshot of the two facetiming via a now-deleted Instagram post.

The rapper shared the screenshot after the collaboration was teased by The Weeknd at the premiere of The Idol at Cannes Film Festival last week:

Playboi Carti and The Weeknd facetiming (Image via @playboicarti)

The image led to a wave of frenzy and support for the collaboration, as summed up by one netizen's tweet:

Gio Castillo @gcastillo41 @Kurrco I used to pray for times like this man @Kurrco I used to pray for times like this man 😭

Playboi Carti teaser garners fan support

The teaser screenshot posted by the rapper led to a lot of fans taking to the social media to express their support for the collaboration. Some reacted with shocked joy, questioning why they had not received news of the collaboration before.

Others pointed out the possible title of the collaborative single, with some suggesting that Madonna was also involved in the collaboration. Many speculated as to the date of release of the track.

red🩸 @lottareds OMFG PLAYBOI CARTI AND THE WEEKND WERE FACETIMING AND NOBODY TOLD ME OMFG PLAYBOI CARTI AND THE WEEKND WERE FACETIMING AND NOBODY TOLD ME https://t.co/zDj1sfn0PN

Lidesty @Lidestyworld PLAYBOI CARTI, THE WEEKND, & MADONNA - "Popular" Set to Release in June 2023 PLAYBOI CARTI, THE WEEKND, & MADONNA - "Popular" Set to Release in June 2023 https://t.co/uo7iR3HnNe

trace @tracedontmiss Playboi Carti and The Weeknd dropping a project soon Playboi Carti and The Weeknd dropping a project soon https://t.co/2SiG2wQirB

☆ @dearch0ly PLAYBOI CARTI AND THE WEEKND I REPEAT PLAYBOI CARTI AND THE WEEKND twitter.com/i/web/status/1… PLAYBOI CARTI AND THE WEEKND I REPEAT PLAYBOI CARTI AND THE WEEKND twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iBp4jkdp2s

Underground Sound @therealugs PLAYBOI CARTI RECRUITED THE WEEKND TO OPIUM PLAYBOI CARTI RECRUITED THE WEEKND TO OPIUM 👀 https://t.co/uwiL3qlgIt

ّ @IaintIsiah Playboi Carti, the weeknd, and Madonna really finna drop an album

Playboi Carti, the weeknd, and Madonna really finna drop an album https://t.co/TrDPXVuRe3

The track is likely to feature on the recently premiered HBO drama show, The Idol starring The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp, in which the singer plays the role of self-help guru and cult leader Tedros. The Weeknd was one of the driving forces behind the conceptualization of the show and its themes, as well as the character of Tedros.

Tracing Playboi Carti and his music career

Jordan Terrell Carter, better known by his stage name, Playboi Carti, was born on September 13, 1996 and became interested in a music career after a falling out with his football coach, as the rapper reveals in an exclusive interview with Fader:

"I always wanted to do more than anything I was doing. I used to come to basketball practice with a skateboard. I wanted to be like Allen Iverson and Terry Kennedy"

The rapper elaborated on the effect of his extensive studio time on his studies later in the interview:

"I was in class with freshmen finishing work, and if I finished the nine assignments before this time I could graduate. I didn’t even have family there, ‘cause nobody knew if I was gonna graduate."

The rapper first released music under the name of Sir Cartier while he was in high school. However, it was after he was introduced to the rapper and producer Ethereal of Awful Records that he became familiar with the DIY rap scene in Atlanta, leading to a growing popularity on SoundCloud.

The singer had his first chart breakthrough with their third mixtape, Playboi Carti, which was released on April 14, 2017. The mixtape peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 28 on the Canadian album chart.

Playboi Carti released his debut studio album, Die Lit, on May 11, 2018. The album was a major success, peaking at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album was also his international breakthrough, with the album peaking at number 27 on the Kiwi and UK album chart as well as at number 49 on the Australian album chart.

Following the success of his debut album, the singer released his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, on December 25, 2020. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

