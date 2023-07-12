Dying Fetus Fall 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Dying Fetus has announced a new tour, Make Them Beg for Death Fall, which is scheduled to take place from October 17, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. Make Them Beg for Death, the band's new album is being supported by the tour.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa, via a post on their official Instagram account, which also announced the album.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be purchased at https://dyingfetusband.com/#tour. However, the prices have not been announced yet.

The tour will start in Cincinnati and end in Baltimore

Dying Fetus is set to release its ninth studio album, Make Them Beg for Death, on September 8, 2023. In support of their album, the band is embarking on two back-to-back tours, starting with a European tour that ends in August.

The European tour will be followed by several festival shows before the band embarks on the newly announced US Fall tour. Joining them on the US tour will be metalcore band The Acacia Strain, best known for their seventh studio album, Coma Witch, which was released on October 14, 2014. The album peaked at number 31 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present on the tour will be deathcore band Despised Icon, best known for their fourth studio album, Day of Mourning, which was released on September 22, 2009. The album peaked at number 162 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Alongside Strain and Icon will be Creeping Death and Tactosa.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dying Fetus tour is given below:

October 17, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Bogarts

October 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

October 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Brooklyn Bowl

October 20, 2023 - Richmond, Virginia, at Canal Club

October 21, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina, at Hangar 1819

October 22, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at The Masquerade

October 24, 2023 - Orlando, Florida, at The Beacham

October 26, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at Warehouse Live

October 28, 2023 - Austin, Texas, at Come And Take It Live

October 30, 2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sunshine Theater

October 31, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona, at The Marquee

November 1, 2023 - San Diego, California, at House of Blues

November 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, California, at The Belasco

November 3, 2023 - Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst

November 4, 2023 - Sacramento, California, at Ace of Spades

November 5, 2023 - Santa Ana, California, at The Observatory

November 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Depot

November 9 - Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

November 10, 2023 - Lawrence, Kansas, at The Granada

November 11, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Lyric at Skyway

November 12, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at Concord Music Hall

November 13, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrew's Hall

November 14, 2023 - Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues

November 15, 2023 - Rochester, New York, at Water Street Music Hall

November 17, 2023 - -Brooklyn, New York, at Warsaw

November 18, 2023 - Baltimore, Maryland, at Rams Head Live

Dying Fetus was formed in 1991

Dying Fetus was formed as a collaboration between John Gallagher, Jason Netherton, and Nick Speleos in 1991, with more members recruited to the lineup subsequently.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their sixth studio album, Descend into Depravity, which was released on September 15, 2009. The album peaked at number 168 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Dying Fetus had their next success with their seventh studio album, Reign Supreme, which was released on June 19, 2012. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Poll : 0 votes