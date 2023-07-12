Dying Fetus Fall 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Dying Fetus has announced a new tour, Make Them Beg for Death Fall, which is scheduled to take place from October 17, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. Make Them Beg for Death, the band's new album is being supported by the tour.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa, via a post on their official Instagram account, which also announced the album.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be purchased at https://dyingfetusband.com/#tour. However, the prices have not been announced yet.
The tour will start in Cincinnati and end in Baltimore
Dying Fetus is set to release its ninth studio album, Make Them Beg for Death, on September 8, 2023. In support of their album, the band is embarking on two back-to-back tours, starting with a European tour that ends in August.
The European tour will be followed by several festival shows before the band embarks on the newly announced US Fall tour. Joining them on the US tour will be metalcore band The Acacia Strain, best known for their seventh studio album, Coma Witch, which was released on October 14, 2014. The album peaked at number 31 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Also present on the tour will be deathcore band Despised Icon, best known for their fourth studio album, Day of Mourning, which was released on September 22, 2009. The album peaked at number 162 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Alongside Strain and Icon will be Creeping Death and Tactosa.
The full list of dates and venues for the Dying Fetus tour is given below:
- October 17, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Bogarts
- October 18, 2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre
- October 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Brooklyn Bowl
- October 20, 2023 - Richmond, Virginia, at Canal Club
- October 21, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina, at Hangar 1819
- October 22, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at The Masquerade
- October 24, 2023 - Orlando, Florida, at The Beacham
- October 26, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at Warehouse Live
- October 28, 2023 - Austin, Texas, at Come And Take It Live
- October 30, 2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sunshine Theater
- October 31, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona, at The Marquee
- November 1, 2023 - San Diego, California, at House of Blues
- November 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, California, at The Belasco
- November 3, 2023 - Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst
- November 4, 2023 - Sacramento, California, at Ace of Spades
- November 5, 2023 - Santa Ana, California, at The Observatory
- November 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Depot
- November 9 - Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall
- November 10, 2023 - Lawrence, Kansas, at The Granada
- November 11, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Lyric at Skyway
- November 12, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at Concord Music Hall
- November 13, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrew's Hall
- November 14, 2023 - Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues
- November 15, 2023 - Rochester, New York, at Water Street Music Hall
- November 17, 2023 - -Brooklyn, New York, at Warsaw
- November 18, 2023 - Baltimore, Maryland, at Rams Head Live
Dying Fetus was formed in 1991
Dying Fetus was formed as a collaboration between John Gallagher, Jason Netherton, and Nick Speleos in 1991, with more members recruited to the lineup subsequently.
The band had their first chart breakthrough with their sixth studio album, Descend into Depravity, which was released on September 15, 2009. The album peaked at number 168 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Dying Fetus had their next success with their seventh studio album, Reign Supreme, which was released on June 19, 2012. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.