The first set of artists to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards has now been announced. The ceremony is set to be held at the Crypto Arena in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023, and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Live performances will be preceded by the Grammy Awards Premier Ceremony, scheduled to be held live at the Microsoft Theatre and streamed on live.grammy.com at 3.30 pm ET/12.30 pm PT.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the awards show, which will feature performances by Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, and Kim Petras. This will mark Trevor Noah's third consecutive return as the host.

Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and several other noted artists to perform live at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Like each year, the performers at the Annual Award Ceremony of the Grammy Awards are being drawn from the corpus of nominees up for awards at the event.

Sam Smith

First up is Sam Smith. The English singer-songwriter, who first broke into the music world with the song Latch, and gained prominence with his critically acclaimed debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, winning four Grammy Awards, including the Best Pop Vocal album, as well as being nominated for the coveted Album of the Year award, at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015.

Smith would later go on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2016, at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards for his song The Writing's on the Wall, which was the title track of the 24th James Bond film, Spectre.

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who had his first breakthrough thanks to his collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin on the 2018 single I Like It, is set to make history this year with his fifth album Un Verano Sin Ti , being the first fully spanish language album to be nominated for the prestigious Album of the Year.

The album also has four singles on the Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten list.

Mary J.Bilge

Bilge is a veteran of the industry, with 14 studio albums, four of which were in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and several singles that were at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

From her early career itself, Mary J.Bilge pioneered the inclusion of rap and hip pop music in mainstream pop culture, particularly with her What's the 411? debut album, which would also go on to feature on the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list by Rolling Stone magazine.

Brandi Carlile

Singer-songwriter and producer Brandi Carlile is another veteran in the lineup, with the 41-year-old artist being the most nominated woman at the 61st Grammy.

The singer, who was brought up in Ravensdale, a rural town near Seattle, left high school in order to achieve her dream of being a musician. Her eponymous first album, released in 2005, achieved critical acclaim, but could not garner commercial success.

Her 2007 album, The Story, and its epynomous title track finally helped her achieve commercial stardom, with over five hundred thousand copies sold. The album would later be recorded with various artists as Cover Stories, for the benefit of the charity, The War Child.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs began his career as a child performing at the Carnegie Hall. He then left college to pursue music, releasing his debut album, This One's For You, in 2017, which achieved the number four spot in the Billboard 200 chart. The singer-songwriter's second album, What You See Is What You Get, released in 2019, achieved critical acclaim, topping charts across global music scenes.

Combs has earned four Academy of Country Music awards, six Country Music Association awards, and two Grammy nominations.

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy is a singer-songwriter and record producer who first gained prominence during his years as the guitarist of the alt R&B band The Internet. His first solo studio album, Apollo XXI (21), won him a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Steve's second album, Gemini Rights, topped the Billboard 200 charts, with the song, Bad Habit, becoming a viral Tik Tok sensation, with over four hundred thousand videos made using the song.

Lizzo

Rapper Lizzo broke into the music scene with two albums, Lizzobangers, released in 2013, and Big GRRRL Small World, released in 2015. However, it was her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, released in 2019, that helped her achieve commercial success, with it peaking at the number four spot in the Billboard 200 charts.

Lizzo, birth name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, won eight Grammy Awards nominations with her album, Truth Hurts. She clinched the trophies for the Best Contemporary Urban Music Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Kim Petras

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras, currently based in L.A., California, started releasing her records as a teenager, but it was her independently released single, I Don't Want it at All, that helped her achieve viral success on Spotify. The song's video appeared on VeVo, with a cameo from Paris Hilton.

Petras would gain critical acclaim with her debut studio album in 2019, Clarity, which was followed by her second album, Turn Off The Light, in the same year.

Petras collaborated with Kygo for her single, Broken Glass, in 2020, which saw her garner further praise. In 2022, she collaborated with Sam Smith on the single, Unholy, gaining the duo the Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Tracing the history of the Grammy Awards

The Grammy awards began life as the Gramophone Awards in 1958, with both the gold-plated gilded gramophone trophies as well as the name of the award being a reference to the iconic music player.

It began garnering a growing interest in celebrating music and musicians in the wake of the creation of the Academy awards - better known today as the Oscars - and the Emmy awards.

In the first two decades of its life, the award show was not broadcast live in its entirety all at once, but was televised in segments throughout the year on the NBC channel. That accomplishment would be the first made in the award's history in its 13th year, held in 1971.

In 1989, a separate Grammy Awards was conceptualized for Latin-American and Spanish music. This would begin with the establishment of the Latin Recording Academy in 1997 and end with the first Latin Grammy, as the award has come to be known, being held in 2000

With 900+ nominations set to be judged this year, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards is the largest Grammys to ever be held.

