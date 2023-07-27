Dreamcatcher 2023 ‘Apocalypse: From US’ North American tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Dreamcatcher has announced a new tour, titled Apocalypse: From US, which is scheduled to take place from September 3 to September 13 in venues across mainland USA, Canada and Quebec. The tour will be the first leg of a larger world tour that is yet to be announced.

The group's tour, which is the second such tour this year by the group, with their Reason: Makes North American tour having taken place early in the year, was announced by the organizer My Music Taste on their official Twitter page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 28, 2023. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/dreamcatcher-tickets/artist/2078728).

Dreamcatcher building momentum for album with tour

Dreamcatcher first released their second Korean studio album, Apocalypse: Save Us, on April 12, 2022. The album peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and has sold more than 143,000 copies by now.

The band is now embarking on a global tour to support the album, which will be preceeded by their performance at the We Stand K-pop festival in Houston, Texas and New Jersey respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dreamcatcher North American tour is given below:

September 3, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec at Place Des Arts

September 5, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Meridian Hall

September 7, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theater

September 10, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Grand Ole Opry

September 13, 2023 - Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center

More about Dreamcatcher and their music career

Dreamcatcher had their first chart breakthrough as MINX, with the band's EP, Love Shake. The EP was released on July 2, 2015 and peaked at number 11 on the Korean album chart.

The group had their next major chart success with their second EP, Prequel, which was released on July 27, 2017, and peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart, as well as at number 5 on the US World Sales chart, the latter being the highest any of the group's project has ever peaked in a US chart.

The group released their debut Japanese studio album,The Beginning of the End, on September 11, 2019. The album peaked at number 7 on the Oricon album chart.

Following the success of their Japanese album, the group released their debut Korean studio album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, on February 18, 2020. The album is the next in the group's Dystopia project.

The group achieved commercial acclaim with their third Dystopia project, the EP Dystopia: Road to Utopia. The EP was a chart topper on the Korean album chart and sold more than 130,000 copies after its release.