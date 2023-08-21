NSYNC, an American boy band formed in Germany, has a brief but massively successful run in the early 2000s, selling millions of CDs and performing at major events all over the world, including the Olympics. However, the band quickly went to a longtime dormant status following a lawsuit and subsequent troubles.

Now, the casting of one of the band's most prominent former members, Justin Timberlake, in a film has sparked rumors of a possible reunion. A reported insider made the exclusive reveal to the ET magazine, stating:

"JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film.They are also expected to release a new song for the film. "

While the report of a possible reunion of the band, started by the above insider blind item quote, remains unsubstantiated as of now, the news has nevertheless sparked rumors, with netizens reacting to the possibility of the band's return on social media, as exemplified by the following tweet:

Expand Tweet

Fans' hopes are sparked by an unconfirmed report of a possible NSYNC reunion

There has been no official confirmation from Universal Studios, the producers of the Trolls film trilogy, in which the band members are reportedly expected to star as voice actors, according to the ET magazine exclusive.

Fans and netizens alike did not hesitate to make their opinions known about the blind item rumor on social media, particularly X. Some fans were supportive of the idea of a possible return of NSYCN and stated that they would lose their minds with excitement if the return actually happens.

Others hoped that the rumors were true and a reunion of the band was underway.

Some netizens were however critical of the way the band might return, pointing out that the reunion would not be exclusively as a music band but as part of a children's animation film.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NSYNC had their last full reunion when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. The last reunion was between Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone for the commercial The 3/5ths of NSYNC on April 19, 2021.

Tracing NSYNC and their music career

NSYNC was formed as a collaboration between Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass in 1995. The band released their debut studio album, 'N Sync, on May 26, 1997. The album was a major chart breakthrough and has a diamond sales certification from the RIAA.

Following the success of their debut album, the band released the Christmas album, Home for Christmas, on November 10, 1998. The album was moderately successful, having two platinum sales certifications.

The band released their third studio album, No Strings Attached, on March 21, 2000. The album remains the band's most successful album till date, with a diamond-level sales certification from the RIAA as well as multi-platinum certifications in Canada.

The album also won several awards, including the Album of the Year award at the 2000 Billboard Music Award and the Fastest-selling pop album in U.S. history award at the Guinness World Records.

NSYNC released their last studio album, Celebrity, on July 24, 2001. The album was a major chart success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, and has a multi-platinum sales certification from the RIAA.