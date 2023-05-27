Pulp announces additional reunion tour dates: Tickets, dates, venues, & more 

Pulp has announced additional dates for their ongoing reunion tour, This is What We Do for an Encore, which is scheduled to be held from July 4, 2023, to July 29, 2023, in venues across the UK. The newly announced shows come on the heels of the first show on the tour, which was played at the Bridlington Spa in Bridlington, UK.

The band announced the additional dates of the tour, which is continuing despite the loss of their bassist, the late Steve Mackey, via a post on their official Instagram page:

On June 2, 2023, at 9 am local time, tickets for the tour will go on sale through https://tix.to/PULP. The cost of tickets has not yet been announced.

Lisa O'Neill and Baxter Dury to join Pulp on tour

Indie singer-songwriter Baxter Dury, who is best known for their fifth studio album, Prince of Tears, which was released on October 27, 2023, will perform with the group during the Manchester concerts, which will take place at the Castlefield Bowl live music venue in Manchester, UK. The album peaked at number 46 on the French album chart as well as at number 49 on the UK album chart.

At the band's London shows, they will be joined by Irish singer-songwriter Lisa O'Neill, who rose to prominence with her fifth studio album, All of This Is Chance, which was released on February 10, 2023. The album is currently a major success, having peaked at number 6 on the Irish album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

May 26, 2023 - Bridlington, UK, at Bridlington Spa

May 28, 2023 - Warrington, UK, at Neighbourhood Weekender

June 9, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland, at St Anne’s Park

July 1, 2023 - London, UK, at Finsbury Park

July 4, 2023 - Manchester, UK, at Castlefield Bowl

July 7, 2023 - Glasgow, UK, at TRNSMT Festival

July 9, 2023 - Scarborough, UK, at Open Air Theatre

July 11, 2023 - Cardiff, UK, at International Arena

July 14, 2023 - Sheffield, UK, at Utilita Arena,

July 15, 2023 - Sheffield, UK, at Utilita Arena

July 21, 2023 - Suffolk, UK, at Latitude Festival

July 28, 2023 - London, UK, at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Pulp has seven studio albums to their name

Pulp was formed as a collaboration between Jarvis Cocker and Peter Dalton while they were still studying at the City School in Sheffield, UK. The band's name was inspired by the 1972 British comedy-thriller film Pulp, though they were initially called Arabicus.

The group began performing live shows, starting with the Rotherham Arts Centre and, most memorably, making an appearance at John Peel's Peel Session show. Despite their presence on national radio, the band endured years of hardship, with their early records failing to reach the top of the charts.

The band achieved their first chart breakthrough with their fourth studio album, His 'n' Hers, which was released on April 18, 1994. The album peaked at number nine on the UK album chart.

Following the success of their fourth studio album, Pulp released their fifth studio album, Different Class, on 30 October 1995. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 7 on the Swedish album chart.

Pulp achieved critical acclaim with their sixth studio album, This Is Hardcore, which was released on March 30, 1998. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. It also peaked at number nine on the French album chart.

