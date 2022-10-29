Pulp Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

English rock band Pulp have announced their reunion tour, scheduled to take place in the UK and Ireland in 2023. The band will kick off their trek on May 26, 2023, in Bridlington, England, 11 years after their last performance in 2012. They will wrap up their tour on July 21 at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, after making stops in Dublin, London, and Glasgow, among other cities.

In a statement, the band’s frontman, Jarvis Cocker, wrote:

“Three months ago, we asked, ‘What exactly do you do for an encore? Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”

Pulp Tour 2023 tickets, presales, and dates

Tickets for the tour will be available from November 4 at 9:00 am BST via Ticketmaster. A number of presales for the tour are also available via Ticketmaster. A Three presale will be available from November 2 at 9:00 am BST, and A TRNSMT presale for the festival scheduled for July 7 will be available from November 3 at 9:00 am BST.

Pulp Tour 2023 dates

May 26 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

May 28 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

June 9 – St Anne’s Park, Dublin

July 1 – Finsbury Park, London

July 7 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

July 9 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

July 11 – International Arena, Cardiff

July 14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

July 15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

July 21 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey says he will not participate in the reunion tour

The band's bassist, Steve Mackey, announced shortly after the tour's announcement that he would not be joining the reunion tour. Taking to Instagram, Mackey wrote:

“Pulp is a very important part of my creative life… and I’m exceptionally proud of the body of work we’ve created together. Jarvis and I remastered Pulp’s entire Universal Records back catalogue together just over two years ago at Abbey Road Studios. It was a huge pleasure to do that and review our songs and recordings together.”

He further added, noting:

“There have been wide reports of a full reunion for UK concerts today. However I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced”

Concluding his statement, Mackey said:

“Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”

Pulp is an English rock band that was formed in 1978 and gained prominence in the mid-1990s. Their best-known line-up consisted of Jarvis Cocker (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Russell Senior (guitar, violin), Candida Doyle (keyboards), Nick Banks (drums, percussion), Steve Mackey (bass) and Mark Webber (guitar, keyboards).

Their 1995 album Different Class reached the number one spot in the UK Albums Chart. The album consisted of hit singles, including Common People and Sorted for E's & Wizz. The band later became known for the Britpop movement and were regarded as among the Britpop big four, along with Oasis, Blur, and Suede.

Poll : 0 votes