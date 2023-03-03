Pulp Band members list explored as bass guitarist Steve Mackey dies aged 56

Popular bass guitarist of the rock band Pulp, Steve Mackey, recently passed away on March 2 at the age of 56. His wife Katie Grand disclosed the news on Instagram and wrote that he had been hospitalized for the last three months. She added:

“Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer, and filmmaker.”

Grand also wrote that he was loved by all those who knew him for all these years and expressed her gratitude towards everyone for their love and support. She ended by requesting everyone for privacy as she mourns the loss of Mackey.

Pulp also expressed its grief on the social media pages and wrote that its thoughts are with Steve’s family and loved ones. The post had a picture from the band’s South America tour in 2012. They wrote in the caption:

“We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).”

Steve Mackey’s cause of death has not been disclosed until now and further details on the reason behind his hospitalization are yet to be revealed.

More about the members of Pulp and Steve Mackey’s journey in the music industry

Steve Mackey with the rest of the band members (Image via Ian West/Getty Images)

Pulp was established in 1978 and the current members of the band include Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, and Mark Webber. The band members went through several changes following their formation and previously included Saskia Cocker, Richard Hawley, Leo Abrahams, Simon Hinkler, Russell Senior, and others.

Pulp released its first album, It, in April 1983 and received positive reviews. This was followed by three more albums and their fifth album, Different Class, which was released in October 1995, managed to reach the top spot on UK Albums and 34th on the US Heatseekers Albums.

The band released two more albums, This Is Hardcore and We Love Life, in 1998 and 2001. The group is also popular for its singles like Everybody’s Problem, Dogs Are Everywhere, Countdown, Babies, Razzmatazz, Help the Aged, and more.

About Steve Mackey in brief

Born on November 10, 1966, Steve Mackey went to Hucklow First and Middle School and then enrolled at Richmond College of Further Education. He pursued his graduation in filmmaking from London’s Royal College of Art in 1988.

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989 and he was a part of the band’s successful projects throughout the 90s. He remained a member of the band for a long time and although a reunion tour was planned by the group before his demise, Mackey clarified that he would not be participating.

Apart from being a member of Pulp, he has worked with several artists like Ross Orton, Maya Arulpragasam, Kellis, Cornershop, The Kills, The Horrors, and others. He was the producer of Welcome to Condale by Summer Camp and 180 by Palma Violets.

Steve Mackey also worked on remixes of various albums and singles by Black Metal, Third Man, and others. He later collaborated with John Gosling and they worked on different compositions for films and museums.

