Producer Ryan Jhun apologizes for his insulting remarks to female idols and announces hiatus

Ryan Jhun, who has participated in famous K-pop groups songs such as Weeekly's After School and SHINee's Don't Call Me, has announced that he will take a hiatus. This comes after the producer came under fire for his derogatory remarks towards female K-pop idols.
Ryan left a comment on DC Gallery, a platform notorious for criticizing female idols and spreading rumors. K-pop stans noticed the disrespectful words he used and demanded an apology. He has now apologized and also stated that he will take a hiatus.
The famous songwriter and producer has been making songs for K-pop groups for more than a decade. He is credited in multiple tracks for groups SHINee, Super Junior, Girl's Day, Lee Hyori, TVXQ, U-KISS, NCT Dream, EXO, Red Velvet, and more.
A netizen noticed Ryan Jhun use the term "Boj-dol", an offensive slang for v**ina, to describe female artists. After netizens slammed him for using a s**ually derogatory word towards K-pop idols, especially when he continues to work with many, Ryan Jhun took to Twitter to post his apology in English and Korean.
Readers can take a look at his apology below:
However, the fire has not been doused as netizens claim it's just an excuse. According to them, Ryan Jhun had first stated that it was a typing mistake. He then claimed he was unaware of what the word meant.
In a telephonic interview with Xsports News, Ryan Jhun stated that he had canceled all his current schedules, including Naver NOW's Midnight Idol. He elaborated that this decision comes from him wanting to reflect on himself and not wanting to hurt other celebrities' reputations.
As translated by Soompi:
"I want to take some time off to reflect on myself, and I didn't want to cause harm to the other idols who would be appearing on the show. All the broadcasts and interviews I had scheduled were canceled so that I could take a period of self-reflection. I didn't want to cause harm to anyone else. There are lots of albums yet to release, so I need to take some time to reflect and focus on that work".
He also apologized for his "thoughtlessness" and shared that he would educate himself on inappropriate words, making sure "it doesn't happen again."