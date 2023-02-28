What is cardiomegaly? Causes explored as Jansen Panettiere's cause of death is revealed

Eight days after Jansen Panettiere’s demise, his cause of death has finally been disclosed. The family revealed in an official statement to ABC News on Monday that he died from cardiomegaly and aortic valve complications.

They even paid tribute to Jansen by saying:

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

Cardiomegaly leads to an individual having an enlarged heart

Cardiomegaly can be caused by heart damage and other kinds of heart disease alongside bodily stress resulting from pregnancy. Common symptoms include breathing problems, shortness of breath while waking up, irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia, and swelling in the belly and legs.

Conditions that can lead to cardiomegaly include heart conditions emerging at birth, damage from a heart attack, heart muscle disease, fluid buildup around the heart sac, heart valve disease, high blood pressure, low red blood cell count, thyroid disorders, low iron in the body, unusual protein deposits in the heart, and having excess fat around the heart.

Those at a higher risk of cardiomegaly include individuals with a family history of heart muscle disease, high blood pressure, and heart disease. The problem can lead to heart failure, blood clots, leaky heart valves, and cardiac arrest.

The disease can be prevented by checking blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar, taking prescribed medications, exercising on a regular basis, and avoiding alcohol, smoking, and drugs.

Jansen Panettiere died on February 19, 2023

Jansen Panettiere was found unresponsive on February 19, 2023 (Image via Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

Jansen Panettiere passed away on February 19, 2023. The 28-year-old was the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere.

Jansen’s friends were worried when he did not show up for a business meeting. They eventually discovered him in an unresponsive state, sitting in his chair at his residence in New York. One of them called 911 and performed CPR on Jansen. His father Skip revealed that he had a conversation with Jansen the previous night and the youngster was fine at the time.

Jansen Panettiere started his career by appearing in an episode of the Disney Channel comedy series, Even Stevens, which aired from 2000 to 2003. He then appeared in two more shows – Hope & Faith and Third Watch.

He eventually gained recognition for portraying Joey in the Disney Channel movie, Tiger Cruise. He played the role of Peter in an episode of the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and was popular for his appearance as Casper in an episode of The Walking Dead.

Jansen Panettiere was known for his voiceovers for different characters in projects like Blue’s Clues, Holly Hobbie and Friends: Surprise Party, Racing Stripes, Robots, The X’s, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and more.

Poll : 0 votes