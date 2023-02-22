Jesseca Dupart kids: All about her family as Da Brat announces pregnancy at 48

Well-known rapper Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are set to become the parents of a baby. The pair revealed the news while speaking to People and addressed everything they have been through all this time.

Dupart, who has three kids and even a grandchild, said that following her marriage to Brat, they were planning to expand their family. However, she said that they still had doubts about having any children.

Brat mentioned that she never planned to have any kids and said that she thought it wasn't in the cards for her. She added:

"I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Brat added that things changed when she fell in love with Dupart and that she wanted to have someone in the family that could grow up with her and Dupart.

Dupart said that Brat was still not ready to become a mother and that they had a "little tug-o-war" in the beginning. The former added that she was keen on convincing her wife because she wanted her to feel the experience.

Jesseca Dupart had to suffer from some health issues due to the egg retrieval procedure and the same happened with Da Brat. The latter had to undergo surgery for the removal of fibroids and polyps before the embryo transfer procedure.

However, they had a miscarriage, and Brat addressed the same by saying:

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

Brat mentioned that they had some eggs left and they chose a donor dubbed "an eager entrepreneur" from their cryobank.

Jesseca Dupart is a mother of three children

Jesseca Dupart is a mother of three children (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jesseca Dupart is known as the head of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and it held a record of making sales that began at $100,000 at the beginning of 2018 to $1 million in March 2018.

Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Dupart is also a mother of three children. She has two sons, Byron Jr. and Jay, who were born when she was 15 and 17 years old, and also has a daughter named Deja.

According to reports, her second pregnancy caused problems between her and her family members. While speaking to Beauty Independent in 2020, Dupart said that she became a mother at the ages of 15, 17, and 19, and she "miscarried twins between 17 and 19".

She added:

"I was going to a top-rated school at the time of my first pregnancy, and they had never had a pregnant student there. It was difficult because of the workload it required. I transferred from that school to the cosmetology school."

Jesseca Dupart added to say that when she was pregnant with twins before her miscarriage, her mother "put her out" because she had trouble supporting her daughter. Dupart ended by stating that the reason why she is strong and independent today is that she was thrown out of her house and that she feels thankful for the same.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart first met in 2017

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart met back in 2017 when Brat went to attend Dupart's Miracle Drops event in Atlanta. They began dating in 2019 and were seen holding hands at the Essence Fest.

The pair exchanged vows in February 2022 at a wedding ceremony held at the Georgia-based Horse Mansion. The event was attended by around 100 guests and in an interview with People, Brat said that they had to plan a lot of things before deciding something for the altar.

The wedding was later featured in Brat Loves Judy. The show has aired two seasons so far, and the third season is scheduled to premiere on April 27 on WE TV at 9 pm.

Poll : 0 votes